Experience the Music and Voices of the World at Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts

This season cultural ambassadors from around the world share regional music, instruments and perspectives at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. Scottsdale Arts ONE Members can get the best seats before tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, April 29, 2021.

Experience the sounds of the world in Scottsdale. The Center will welcome back the popular and longstanding "A Merry-Achi Christmas" with Grammy-winning Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández. There are sounds and voices from across the globe to be discovered, from traditional Irish jigs to Argentinian Nuevo Tango to the indigenous music of Pacific and Indian Ocean Islanders to celebrating the majestic roots of a beloved album of work by Talking Heads.



Below is the schedule for six upcoming musical performances at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts (subject to change):

Pablo Ziegler Chamber Quartet

RADIOTANGO

Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Pablo Ziegler Chamber Quartet consists of Grammy-winning pianist, composer, and arranger Pablo Ziegler, bandoneonist Héctor Del Curto, cellist Jisoo Ok, and bassist Pedro Giraudo. Together they'll perform pieces from their latest release "Radiotango."

Altan with Special Guests from Donegal

Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, 8 p.m.

With their exquisitely produced, award-winning recordings, ranging dynamically from the most sensitive and touching old Irish songs to hard-hitting reels and jigs, and their heartwarming, live performances, Altan have captivated audiences from Donegal to Tokyo to Seattle. In advance of the performance, the group will give a talk titled "The History of Donegal Music & Donegal Fiddle Styles."

Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández Presents

A Merry-Achi Christmas

Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, 8 p.m.

Since 2014, Maestro José Hernández and his platinum-selling Mariachi Sol de México have performed treasured holiday classics and favorites from the mariachi songbook at the Center. A graceful blend of classical, pop, jazz, swing, and Broadway tunes, Hernández's organic, irreverent renditions have become instant classics.

Taiko Extravaganza: Flower of Life

Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Ken Koshio brings together a diverse fusion of musicians and artistic groups combined with Japanese Taiko drumming. The theme of this year's show is "Flower of Life." It's one of the basic sacred geometry shapes and it symbolizes the cycle of creation and reminds us of the unity of everything: we're all built from the same origin. This show will feature a variety of expressions, dynamics of fusion beats, music, dance and vibrations for all generations.

Small Island Big Song

Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, 8 p.m.

Small Island Big Song is a collaborative multi-platform project uniting indigenous musicians across the Pacific and Indian Oceans through song in the face of climate change and cultural loss. Eight profile musicians across the oceans unite on stage, supported by multimedia projection shot over three years across 16 island nations. In advance of the performance, artists will participate in a panel discussion titled "Climate Change, Our Response as Artists."

Angelique Kidjo: Remain in Light

Sunday, April 3, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

More than 40 years after the landmark Talking Heads album "Remain in Light," Angélique Kidjo gives new life to the original while further illustrating the majestic roots that keep this album in many top 10 playlists to this day. A creative force with a striking voice and stage presence, Kidjo has cross-pollinated the West African traditions of her childhood in Benin with elements of American R&B, funk and jazz.



For more information visit www.ScottsdalePerformingArts.org.