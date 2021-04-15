Experience Jazz At Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts brings intimate jazz performances and rising jazz talent to its theaters. Scottsdale Arts ONE Members can get the best seats before tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, April 16, 2021.

From longtime jazz musicians with major Grammy credits to rising stars in the jazz industry, this season is full of exciting performances, unique collaborations and well-deserved tributes to the greats. There truly is something for everyone and even more jazz to be discovered at the Center.

Below is the schedule for eight upcoming jazz performances at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts (subject to change):

Arturo O'Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

with Special Guests Villalobos Brothers

Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra is led by multiple Grammy-winning pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill. Joining the orchestra for this special performance are the Villalobos Brothers, whose original compositions and arrangements masterfully fuse and celebrate the richness of Mexican folk music with the intricate harmonies of jazz and classical music.

An Evening with Branford Marsalis

Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Saxophonist Branford Marsalis is one of the most influential and revered figures in contemporary music. And his Branford Marsalis Quartet is known for its uncompromising interpretation of a kaleidoscopic range of both original compositions and jazz and popular classics.

René Marie Quintet

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, 8 p.m.

In a span of two decades, 11 recordings, and countless stage performances, jazz vocalist René Marie has cemented her reputation as not only a singer but also a composer, arranger, theatrical performer, and teacher. Her hybrid style - combining elements of folk, R&B, and even classical and country - is an exploration of the bright and dark corners of the human experience and an affirmation of the power of the human spirit.

Cyrille Aimée, Adonis Rose & New Orleans Jazz Orchestra's NOJO7

Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Grammy Award-winning New Orleans Jazz Orchestra (NOJO) is led by artistic director Adonis Rose. The 18-piece ensemble has an ever-increasing repertoire that exemplifies the influence of jazz as the grandfather of modern American music. The acclaimed vocalist and Grammy-nominated artist Cyrille Aimée joins NOJO on stage. Her recent album with longtime collaborator Michael Valeanu "I'll Be Seeing You" was released on April 4, 2021 exclusively on Patreon.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents: Songs We Love

Sunday, March 6, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Jazz at Lincoln Center presents up-and-coming musicians ina??"Songs We Love," an entertaining and engaging program that will lift you to a higher place and inspire confidence in the future of jazz.

Bessie, Billie & Nina: Pioneering Women of Jazz

Saturday, March 26, 2022, 8 p.m.

"Bessie, Billie, & Nina: Pioneering Women in Jazz" features three dynamic vocalists, backed by an all-female band, as they celebrate the enduring legacies of Bessie Smith, Billie Holiday, and Nina Simone with performances of classic songs by these iconic women. "Bessie, Billie, & Nina" will entertain, inspire, and empower audiences during this pivotal time in our own history.

Vijay Iyer Sextet

Saturday, May 21, 2022, 8 p.m.

Jazz composer-pianist Vijay Iyer has carved out a unique path as an influential, prolific, shape-shifting presence in modern music. A musical innovator, an active collaborator, and a member of multiple artistic communities, Iyer continues to reimagine the role of the musician in the 21st century. Iyer was voted DownBeat Magazine's Artist of the Year four times between 2012 and 2018 and Artist of the Year in the 2017 Jazz Times polls from both critics and readers.

Dizzy Gillespie All-Stars featuring Paquito D'Rivera

Thursday, May 26, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Dizzy Gillespie All-Stars perform as an ensemble of six to eight musicians, and the program material is based on the music of the 1940s and '50s. This includes tunes like "A Night In Tunisia," "Con Alma," "Groovin' High" and many others. A fourteen-time Grammy-award winning artist Paquito D'Rivera is celebrated both for his artistry in Latin jazz and his achievements as a classical composer.

