El Zocalo Festival Announced At Herberger Pavilion

Childsplay, in partnership with Cultural Coalition, announces the first annual El Zócalo Festival, a hybrid in-person and online event, celebrating all forms of art, with special recognition to those of Indigenous and Latin American origin.

This special free festival for families is a unique blend of virtual activities in combination with a live, socially distanced event, happening on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at the Herberger Theater Center in downtown Phoenix.

Beginning online on Dec 10 at https://www.childsplayaz.org/zocalo, families can learn from local artists Zarco and Carmen Guerrero and create festive masks and decorations (papel picado) in preparation for the festival.

A specially commissioned mural by local artist Edgar Fernandez can be previewed on line with the creation to be unveiled at the Festival.

For the El Zócalo Festival on December 13, attendees will be treated to a multicultural line-up of musical performances, cultural dances, theater performances, and more. Highlights include 25 minute performances of Dreamers, a play based on the book by Yuyi Morales, intricate masks of Zarco Guerrero, dance and musical performances by local ballet folklorico and mariachi ensembles, culminating in a celebratory parade throughout the festival grounds.

The Herberger Theater is located at 222 E. Monroe. EL ZÓCALO FESTIVAL will be performed with socially distanced seating at its outdoor stage located on the plaza. All safety protocols will be followed with masks required for attendance.

