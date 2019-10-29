Don Bluth Front Row Theatre Announces 2020 Season Line Up

It's Here!! Don Bluth Front Row Theatre's Exciting 2020 Season. See the full lineup below!





Pass My Imperfections Lightly

By Vaughn McBride. Jan 9 - Feb 15

Mary Todd Lincoln is an enigma to most people. All that is remembered of the woman is that she was a shrew and eventually was committed to an insane asylum. But that definition is much too simple. There were other sides to this complex personality. She was an emancipated woman long before her husband began the emancipation of another minority.





The Curious Savage

John Patrick

Mar 12 - Apr 25

The Curious Savage is a comedic play about Ethel P. Savage, an elderly woman whose husband recently died and left her approximately ten million dollars. Contrasting the kindness and loyalty of psychiatric patients with the avarice and vanity of "respectable" public figures, it calls into question conventional definitions of sanity while lampooning celebrity culture.

Sleuth

by Anthony Shaffer

May 14 - June 27

The ultimate game of cat-and-mouse is played out in a cozy English country house owned by celebrated mystery writer, Andrew Wyke. Invited guest Milo Tindle, a young rival who shares not only Wyke's love of the game but also his wife, has come to lay claim. Revenge is devised and murders plotted as the two plan the ultimate whodunnit.





Drinking Habits

By Tom Smith

Aug 13 - Sept 26

Accusations, mistaken identities, and romances run wild in this traditional, laugh-out-loud farce. Two nuns at the Sisters of Perpetual Sewing have been secretly making wine to keep the convent's doors open, but Paul and Sally, reporters and former fiancées, are hot on their trail.

Camelot

By Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe

Oct 22 - Nov 21

An idealistic young King Arthur hopes to create a kingdom built on honor and dignity, embodied by his Knights of The Round Table. His Ideals, however, are tested when his lovely queen, Guinevere, falls in love with the young Knight, Lancelot, and the fate of the kingdom hangs in the balance.







It's A Wonderful Life

By Frank Capra



Nov 30 - Dec 30

George Bailey comes from the small town of Bedford Falls. His dreams of escape and adventure have been quashed by family obligation and civic duty. George's guardian angel descends on Christmas Eve to save him from despair and to show him what the world would have been like had he never been born.





