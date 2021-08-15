Diablo Ballet Presents 10th Annual Gourmet Gallop

Diablo Ballet's 10th Annual Gourmet Gallop, one of the largest food and wine walks in downtown Walnut Creek, returns Thursday, September 9 th from 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm in Downtown Walnut Creek.

Guests will sip, sample, and stroll their way to over 21 downtown Walnut Creek locations and enjoy savory small bites and wine parings from some of the finest locally owned restaurants and foodie locations in Contra Costa County. With a wide range of locally sourced and artisanal foods crafted by innovative chefs, Walnut Creek has become an epicurean epicenter.

Guests will check-in at Massimo Ristorante and with a map in hand, they can walk at their own pace to explore a culinary adventure of handcrafted foods, desserts, and drink samples from over 21 locations, including 1515 Restaurant and Lounge, Bierhaus, Capullo Cocina Mexicana, Gather, Lettuce, Lottie's Creamery, Love + Chocolate, Massimo Ristorante, Oke Poke, Opa!, Residual Sugar, San Francisco Creamery Co., Skipolini's Pizza, Silk Road, Slice House Walnut Creek, Steinway Piano Gallery featuring McGrail Vineyards and a piano concert, Tellus Coffee, Torsap Thai Kitchen, Vitality Bowls, Walnut Creek Yacht Club, and Wine Hardware featuring Wood Family Vineyards.

The Gourmet Gallop benefits Diablo Ballet, Diablo Ballet School and its PEEK Outreach Program (Performing Arts Education & Enrichment for Kids), which is one of the only arts education programs of its kind offered by a professional dance company in the Bay Area. PEEK provides in-school social emotional and movement curriculum to Title-1 students in Alameda and Contra Costa Counties, who have few opportunities to participate in the arts. The PEEK Extension program brings arts education to teenagers incarcerated in the Contra Costa County juvenile justice system and adolescents at the Behavioral Therapy Unit at John Muir Hospital in Concord.

Tickets are on sale now to the public at only $39 if purchased on or before August 26th. After that date, the price increases to $45 per person. Special group pricing is available. Tickets are available online at: diabloballet.org or by calling (925) 943-1775 extension 2. The Gourmet Gallop takes place rain or shine and any state or national COVID regulations will be implemented.