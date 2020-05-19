Desert Stages Theatre To Stream ALICE IN WONDERLAND



Desert Stages Theatre will stream their 2019 production of Gerry Cullity's Alice In Wonderland. The stream will be live this weekend, May 22nd-24th, 2020, on their website at desertstages.org beginning on Friday at 10am MST.

The show captures the adventures of young Alice from Lewis Carroll's classic book. One idle afternoon, Alice stumbles into a rabbit hole to find herself immersed in a colorful and exciting Wonderland. Whimsical songs and discoveries surround her as she encounters a long list of friends and foes including a White Rabbit, the Mad Hatter, and the Queen of Hearts and her army of playing cards.

This production of "Alice In Wonderland" was written and composed by Gerry Cullity, the late founder of Desert Stages Theatre. Cullity's work has been performed for over a quarter of a century in Scottsdale, as well as New York City with the New York premiere of his musical "The Butterfly's Day." "Alice In Wonderland" is co-directed by DST Youth Theatre directors Kristin Alba and Erin Tarkington.

In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, Desert Stages is committed to continue engagement and offer new virtual content. You can follow along on Desert Stage's social media platforms as well as their website at desertstages.org

