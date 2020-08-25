Desert Stage Theatre Academy Presents THE ARTS IN ACTIVISM: Social Justice In Music And Theater

Students will explore recent events in regards to social injustice during these fragile and uncertain times.



During this engaging, interactive, student-led series of masterclasses, students will explore recent events in regards to social injustice during these fragile and uncertain times. Students will also create original music and monologues to help them give voice to the struggles of their hearts in a hopeful, compassionate, and empathetic way.

All skills will be taught as part of the process, so no musical, writing or performing experience is necessary. David has years of experience in working for social justice through music, theater, and community action. Additional speakers will provide diverse perspectives. Join us, and discover how you can use the arts to be part of the solution as we celebrate and embrace our cultural differences and similarities. $30 of your tuition payment is a tax-deductible donation to The UBU Project.

David Simmons has enjoyed a diverse career as an educator, performer, producer, recording artist, worship leader, and mental health advocate. He has served as education director and teaching artist for Arizona Broadway Theatre, Desert Foothills Theatre, and Fort Peck Fine Arts Council, and as a teaching artist for Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Center, Childsplay Theatre, and the Missoula Children's Theatre, among others. David is a graduate of the University of Montana School of Music.

David currently serves as founder and creative director of The UBU Project, an education outreach company specializing in Social/Emotional Arts Integration Residencies. The mission of UBU is: to end youth suicide, addiction and bullying through arts integration.

David has performed live with Alice Cooper, The Solid Rock House Band and members of REO Speedwagon, A-ha, Tower of Power, Sly and the Family Stone, The Phoenix Symphony, and The Schubert Kirche Orchester (Vienna) and has served as music director, bassist, and featured soloist on tour with Motown recording artists The Drifters.

Whether in a classroom, coffee shop, rock club, worship space, or classical concert hall, David brings a wealth of experience, energy, and encouragement to every stage, school, or project he encounters.

Cost per student: $250

Class size: Limit 10 students

Location: Cullity Hall

Sign up for THE ARTS AS ACTIVISM by calling the DST Box Office at (480) 483-1664, or online: https://bit.ly/DSTArtsAsActivism

NOTES: For the safety of everyone, temperatures will be taken upon arrival, masks will be mandatory for all in attendance, and social-distancing guidelines will be observed.

Shows View More Phoenix Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You