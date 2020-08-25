Desert Stage Theatre Academy Presents STORY AND CRAFT TIME With Miss Elly

Children are invited to be engaged with master storyteller Elly Reidy every Wednesday morning.



The youngest members of the DST community are invited to be engaged with master storyteller Elly Reidy every Wednesday morning in September on the Cullity Hall stage!

Books, butterflies, balloons, and a barnyard band combine to create a wild time for preschoolers, ages 3 - 6. Each session will begin with a storytime, followed by a creative theme-related craft project. These 90 minute stand-alone sessions will be delightfully facilitated by local favorite "Miss Elly." Each child MUST be accompanied by one parent or guardian.

Elly Reidy has been telling stories professionally since 1998. She is a 2007 graduate of South Mountain Storytelling Institute, and a three time member of the Nu Wa Storytelling delegation to China. She has taught storytelling workshops for Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts in several local elementary schools, and she was a contributing author to the book How To Be a Storyteller, published in 2012. "Miss Elly" has over 30 years experience in library Youth Services Departments, including 21 years with the City of Glendale. Most recently, she completed training through the Teaching Artist Program (TAP) conducted by trainers from The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and hosted by ASU.

Cost per Mom/Tot: $80

Class size: Limit 10 Moms/Tots

Location: Cullity Hall

Sign up for STORY AND CRAFT TIME by calling the DST Box Office at (480) 483-1664, or register online: https://bit.ly/DSTStoryTime

NOTES: For the safety of everyone, temperatures will be taken upon arrival, masks will be mandatory for all in attendance, and social-distancing guidelines will be observed.

Shows View More Phoenix Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You