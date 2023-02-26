Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Desert Foothills Theater to Present A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM Next Month

The production runs March 10-19.

Feb. 26, 2023  
Desert Foothills Theater to Present A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM Next Month

A cast of 16 Valley performers will soon take the stage in Desert Foothills Theater's production of "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum," a revival of the Stephen Sondheim musical that takes comedy back to its roots and combines the time-tested, 2,000-year-old works of Roman playwright, Plautus, with the infectious energy of classic vaudeville.

Considered "Broadway's greatest farce," the show will run March 10-19 at the Cactus Shadows Fine Arts Center at 33606 N. 60th St. in Scottsdale. "Forum" is performed by an all-adult cast including beloved veteran actors as well as up-and-coming performers who take audiences on a musical romp through ancient Rome.

"Our cast is led by the amazing Scott Hyder, who has been nominated for four ariZoni awards for his work, including a nod for his performance as Pseudolus in 'Forum,'" said Kimberly Woods, a New York City-based vocalist and performer who came to Arizona to direct this production. "Scott shares the stage with Jeffrey Middleton as Hysterium, Scott Sims as Sennex and D. Wesley Spenser as Marcus Lycus. These seasoned actors play off each other effortlessly and hilariously, especially in their rendition of 'Everybody Ought to have a Maid.'"

A slapstick satire about romantic love and social class, "Forum"tells the story of Pseudolus, a crafty slave who attempts to win his freedom by helping his young master woo the beautiful, but slow-witted, courtesan, Philia. The plot twists and turns with cases of mistaken identity, slamming doors and a showgirl or two.

Based on the Roman play by Plautus, this modern adaptation with music and lyrics by Tony Award-winner Stephen Sondheim brings together the hilarious nonsense of vaudeville with a memorable score featuring hits including "Comedy Tonight"and "Everybody Ought to Have a Maid."

"If you want to laugh, 'A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum' is your show," said Sandi Carll, producing artistic director, Desert Foothills Theater. "Not only is it hilarious, but its jokes and score have stood the test of time, which is why it's been a favorite among community theater lovers for decades."

orum's" original Broadway run in 1962 won several Tony awards - including Best Musical and Best Book - and has since enjoyed numerous Broadway and West End revivals. Every actor who opened in the role of Pseudolus on Broadway - Zero Mostel, Phil Silvers and Nathan Lane - won a Best Actor Tony Award for his performance.

Best suited for audiences 12 and up, tickets for "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum" are $25 and can be purchased at DFTheater.org. The run includes both matinee and evening performances.

"Forum" is directed by Kimberly Woods with music direction by Kent Campbell, choreography by Nathalie Velasquez, set design by William Smith and costume design by Heather Riddle. The show is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

About Desert Foothills Theater

Desert Foothills Theater is an award-winning community theater that has been presenting work in the North Valley since 1975. The nonprofit organization, which earned 14 ariZoni nominations for its most recent season, is part of the Foothills Community Foundation. The theater invites participation through open auditions for all adult and youth shows; through a variety of educational opportunities including classes, camps, post-performance talkbacks and pre-performance meet ups; and by providing volunteer opportunities in all areas and aspects of theater production. DFT is committed to providing a positive, welcoming and supportive environment.

To purchase tickets for DFT's shows or to learn about upcoming auditions and children's programming, visit dftheater.org.




The Bridge Initiatives BROADWAY CURIOUS to Offer Additional Events This Season Photo
The Bridge Initiative's BROADWAY CURIOUS to Offer Additional Events This Season
Monthly talk show/concert Broadway Curious presented by The Bridge Initiative will offer two more events this season: Friday, March 3rd and Saturday May 20th at 7:30pm at ASU Kerr.
Review: SILENT LIFE: THE STORY OF THE LADY IN BLACK at Sedona International Film Festival Photo
Review: SILENT LIFE: THE STORY OF THE LADY IN BLACK at Sedona International Film Festival
SILENT LIFE: THE STORY OF THE LADY IN BLACK is Vladislav Kozlov's sweet homage to the silent film era and Rudolph Valentino and features the brilliant return of Terry Moore to the screen. One of the hits at this year's Sedona International Film Festival.
Southwest Shakespeare Adds Performances Of LOVES LABOURS LOST Photo
Southwest Shakespeare Adds Performances Of LOVES LABOURS LOST
Southwest Shakespeare has announced will add two performances of Shakespeare's LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST, which will be held on March 24 and March 30 at Mesa Arts Center.
Zakir Hussain & Master of Percussion To Perform March 23 At Scottsdale Center for the Photo
Zakir Hussain & Master of Percussion To Perform March 23 At Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
A name adhered to reverence, eminence and cultural prominence that transcends geographical boundaries, Zakir Hussain brings to Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts a lifetime of musical mastery and technique on March 23.

More Hot Stories For You


The Bridge Initiative's BROADWAY CURIOUS to Offer Additional Events This SeasonThe Bridge Initiative's BROADWAY CURIOUS to Offer Additional Events This Season
February 25, 2023

Monthly talk show/concert Broadway Curious presented by The Bridge Initiative will offer two more events this season: Friday, March 3rd and Saturday May 20th at 7:30pm at ASU Kerr.
Southwest Shakespeare Adds Performances Of LOVES LABOURS LOSTSouthwest Shakespeare Adds Performances Of LOVES LABOURS LOST
February 24, 2023

Southwest Shakespeare has announced will add two performances of Shakespeare's LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST, which will be held on March 24 and March 30 at Mesa Arts Center.
Zakir Hussain & Master of Percussion To Perform March 23 At Scottsdale Center for the Performing ArtsZakir Hussain & Master of Percussion To Perform March 23 At Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
February 24, 2023

A name adhered to reverence, eminence and cultural prominence that transcends geographical boundaries, Zakir Hussain brings to Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts a lifetime of musical mastery and technique on March 23.
Scottsdale Public Art Will Celebrate 50 Years and Dedicate New Artwork at Scottsdale Civic CenterScottsdale Public Art Will Celebrate 50 Years and Dedicate New Artwork at Scottsdale Civic Center
February 23, 2023

Scottsdale Public Art will celebrate the oldest and newest works in the city's Permanent Art Collection with a special event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. April 13 at the newly renovated Scottsdale Civic Center.
Hale Theatre Presents 42ND STREET, Now Playing!Hale Theatre Presents 42ND STREET, Now Playing!
February 23, 2023

 The stakes are high when a chorus girl from Allentown, PA is given the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become a Broadway Star! 42nd Street recalls the classic days of Broadway and the golden age of movie musicals with lots of sensational tap numbers and lavish costumes! 
share