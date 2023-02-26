Desert Foothills Theater to Present A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM Next Month

A cast of 16 Valley performers will soon take the stage in Desert Foothills Theater's production of "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum," a revival of the Stephen Sondheim musical that takes comedy back to its roots and combines the time-tested, 2,000-year-old works of Roman playwright, Plautus, with the infectious energy of classic vaudeville.

Considered "Broadway's greatest farce," the show will run March 10-19 at the Cactus Shadows Fine Arts Center at 33606 N. 60th St. in Scottsdale. "Forum" is performed by an all-adult cast including beloved veteran actors as well as up-and-coming performers who take audiences on a musical romp through ancient Rome.

"Our cast is led by the amazing Scott Hyder, who has been nominated for four ariZoni awards for his work, including a nod for his performance as Pseudolus in 'Forum,'" said Kimberly Woods, a New York City-based vocalist and performer who came to Arizona to direct this production. "Scott shares the stage with Jeffrey Middleton as Hysterium, Scott Sims as Sennex and D. Wesley Spenser as Marcus Lycus. These seasoned actors play off each other effortlessly and hilariously, especially in their rendition of 'Everybody Ought to have a Maid.'"

A slapstick satire about romantic love and social class, "Forum"tells the story of Pseudolus, a crafty slave who attempts to win his freedom by helping his young master woo the beautiful, but slow-witted, courtesan, Philia. The plot twists and turns with cases of mistaken identity, slamming doors and a showgirl or two.

Based on the Roman play by Plautus, this modern adaptation with music and lyrics by Tony Award-winner Stephen Sondheim brings together the hilarious nonsense of vaudeville with a memorable score featuring hits including "Comedy Tonight"and "Everybody Ought to Have a Maid."

"If you want to laugh, 'A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum' is your show," said Sandi Carll, producing artistic director, Desert Foothills Theater. "Not only is it hilarious, but its jokes and score have stood the test of time, which is why it's been a favorite among community theater lovers for decades."

orum's" original Broadway run in 1962 won several Tony awards - including Best Musical and Best Book - and has since enjoyed numerous Broadway and West End revivals. Every actor who opened in the role of Pseudolus on Broadway - Zero Mostel, Phil Silvers and Nathan Lane - won a Best Actor Tony Award for his performance.

Best suited for audiences 12 and up, tickets for "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum" are $25 and can be purchased at DFTheater.org. The run includes both matinee and evening performances.

"Forum" is directed by Kimberly Woods with music direction by Kent Campbell, choreography by Nathalie Velasquez, set design by William Smith and costume design by Heather Riddle. The show is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

About Desert Foothills Theater

Desert Foothills Theater is an award-winning community theater that has been presenting work in the North Valley since 1975. The nonprofit organization, which earned 14 ariZoni nominations for its most recent season, is part of the Foothills Community Foundation. The theater invites participation through open auditions for all adult and youth shows; through a variety of educational opportunities including classes, camps, post-performance talkbacks and pre-performance meet ups; and by providing volunteer opportunities in all areas and aspects of theater production. DFT is committed to providing a positive, welcoming and supportive environment.

To purchase tickets for DFT's shows or to learn about upcoming auditions and children's programming, visit dftheater.org.