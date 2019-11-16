Celebrate the season with a cabaret of holiday hits! Davisson Entertainment presents their Holiday Cabaret Series from December 12th through December 17th. Enjoy "Season's Greetings" on December 12th with award-winning T.A. Burrows singing the venerable standards along with contemporary favorites - a merry tribute to the "most wonderful time of the year"! On December 13th and 17th, enjoy a show packed with songs that swing with humor, heart and holiday spirit, featuring Valley favorites Brian Runbeck and Shana Bousard, accompanied by Joe Bousard on piano and vocals and Scott Hay on drums. On December 14th, Sally Jo Bannow and Brian Sweis, with Steve Hilderbrand on piano and vocals, present "A Grown-Up Christmas - a little sugar, a little spice, some naughty and some nice (ages 16+). "Naughty and Nice" on December 15th stars Valley favorites Seth Tucker and Toby Yatso, featuring Greg Paladino on piano and featuring special guests Hahnna Christianson and Brianna McClure. An unexpected, beautiful, ridiculous, offensive and downright hilarious event (adult content, light blasphemy and elfed-up language). Finally, join Christy Welty for "First You Dream" cabaret on December 16th at 11:30AM and 7:30PM. Inspired by Barbra Streisand, Judy Garland and Barbara Cook, Christy weaves a tapestry of holiday tunes all her own. Featuring special guest, Hilary "Tink" Hirsch, with Steve Hilderbrand on piano and Scott Hay on drums.

For more information and ticket purchases visit https://www.davissonentertainment.com/holiday-cabaret-series or call 602-734-5734. All performances take place at the Judith Hardes Theatre at The Phoenix Theatre Company, located at 1825 N. Central Avenue, Phx. 85004.

Ticket prices $10 - $40. Call Box Office for Senior, Group and Veteran discounts.





