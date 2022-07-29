DISENCHANTED Comes to Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts Next Month

Audiences can join Snow White and her posse of disenchanted princesses in "Disenchanted!" from Aug. 25-28 at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.

Using an all-woman cast, "Disenchanted!" introduces beloved princesses in brand-new roles, including Snow White as the self-assured leader of the princess pack; Cinderella as an enthusiastic feminist; Sleeping Beauty as as the comedic opposite of Snow White; The Little Mermaid as the rowdy and rebellious life of the party; Pocahontas as her authentic and historical self; Belle from "Beauty and the Beast" as a mad housewife; The Princess Who Kissed The Frog as the confident and clever Black princess, who is here to reclaim her throne; and many more familiar faces.

"'Disenchanted' was a hit for Fountain Hills Theater and we are excited to bring it to our Stage 2," said Meribeth Reeves, managing director for the center. "It is the type of funny, quirky and just a little on the adult-side work our audiences flock to."

Created by Dennis T. Giacino, "Disenchanted!" follows iconic storybook heroines as they become none too happy with the way they've been portrayed in today's pop culture, so they toss away their tiaras and come to life to set the record straight.

In a review in Tacoma Weekly, Don and Peggy Doman describe "Disenchanted!" as "an empowering of women," saying the characters "want recognition of who they are and what they have accomplished."

"Disenchanted!" had its first workshop in 2009 at Pearl Studios in New York City. More than 700 women auditioned for 11 roles, and the one-night-only event (in which songs from the show were performed without script) played to a sold-out house. In 2012, "Disenchanted!" had its first Off-Broadway reading at the Peter Jay Sharp Theatre at Playwrights Horizons before opening for a limited-engagement run Off-Broadway at the Theatre @ St. Clement's in December 2014.

"Disenchanted!" garnered a "Best Of/Unforgettable Theatre Experiences" pick from Playbill and is a four-time nominee for New York City theater awards, including an Outer Critics Circle nomination for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical, Off Broadway Alliance for Best New Musical, and two Lortel Awards nominations.

Audience members can experience these princesses all over again at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. 2nd St., Scottsdale, Arizona. Tickets for each performance start at $33. For information, visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/events or call 480-499-TKTS (8587). This production is intended for a mature audience.