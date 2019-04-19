DISENCHANTED Comes to FHT

Fountain Hills Theater presents the Arizona Premier of the new musical Disenchanted!

Poisoned apples. Glass slippers. Who needs 'em?! Not Snow White and her posse of disenchanted princesses in the hilarious hit musical that is anything but Grimm. Forget the princesses you think you know. When these royal renegades toss off their tiaras, this hilariously subversive, not-for-the-kiddies musical cleverly reveals what really happened 'ever after'!

OMFG! (Oh, My Fairy Godmother!) Disenchanted!, the Off-Broadway production played to sold out houses, rave reviews, and several NYC award nominations including 'Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical' (Outer Critics Circle Awards), 'Best New Off-Broadway Musical' (Off Broadway Alliance Awards), and two Lucille Lortel Awards nominations ('Best Lead Actress' and 'Best Featured Actress'). 'DIS!' also received a nod from Playbill, making the list of 'Best of the Year - 2014'

Disenchanted! is produced by Leah Klein, directed by Peter J. Hill, musically directed by Robin Peterson and choreographed by Noel Irick. It stars Brandi Bigley, Elizabeth Bridgewater, Breanna Ghostone, Erica Glenn, Juli Gore, Ariana Iniguez, Tina Khalil, Leah Klein, Anna Sell and Kori Stearns

Disenchanted! will play May 10 - 26, 2019. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sundays at 2PM. Individual tickets are $30.00 for Adults and $12.00 for Youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5.00 discount on all Thursday and Saturday performances. Group rates and student rush discounts are available. Veteran and Active Duty discounts. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage Too at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box Office Hours are 12:00PM-5:00 PM Tuesday through Friday and 10:00am-5:00pm on Saturdays. For additional information not contained in this press release, please call Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Director, Peter J. Hill at (480) 837-9661 EXT. 7.

Photo credit: Steve Klein





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Metro Stories

More Hot Stories For You