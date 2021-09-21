Childsplay to Present SELENA MARIA SINGS This October

Childsplay, one of the nation's leading theatre companies for young audiences, presents its new play, SELENA MARIA SINGS, October 3 through 31 at Herberger Theater Center, Stage West, 222 E. Monroe. Performances are on Saturdays and Sundays at 1 pm and 4 pm, with a Storybook Preview on October 3 at 1 pm. SELENA MARIA SINGS features original music from Daniel French, the songwriter and co-founder of the East LA Chicano band, Las Cafeteras.

Tickets start at $13 and are on sale at childsplayaz.org/selenamaria



Written by Miriam Gonzales, SELENA MARIA SINGS follows the story of Selena Maria, a young girl named after Selena Quintanilla, queen of the Tejano music scene. Like her namesake, Selena Maria's passion is music-but her heart belongs to indie sounds and songwriting. Her mom, a Selena superfan, wants her to be all the things her beloved icon stood for (on and off the stage), but Selena Maria struggles to be herself while she's trying to be someone else. With the help of her prima Cissy and a few others along the way, Selena Maria begins to find her own voice. Selena Maria Sings tells a story of music, family, immense love, and the strength it takes to be yourself.



SELENA MARIA SINGS features Kariana Sanchez as Selena Maria, Andrea Morales as Felly/Mrs. Coleman, Celena Vera Morgan as Vicky/Olga/Moon Goddess, Michael Salinas as Rudy/Herman/Minion and Sedona Valdez as Cissy. SELENA MARIA SINGS is directed by Melissa Crespo and is recommended for kids 9 and up.

SELENA MARIA SINGS October 3 - 31, 2021 Herberger Theater Center- Stage West Performance Schedule Please note: Masks are required at all times for this event. Sun, October 3 @ 1pm *Storybook Preview* Sat, October 9 @ 1pm Sat, October 9 @ 4pm *Opening Performance* Sun, October 10 @ 1pm *Audio Described* Sat, October 16 @ 1pm Sat, October 16 @ 4pm Sun, October 17 @ 1pm *ASL Performance* Sat, October 23 @ 1pm Sat, October 23 @ 4pm Sun, October 24 @ 1pm Sat, October 30 @ 1pm Sat, October 30 @ 4pm Sun, October 31 @ 1pm

Running Time: 80 Minutes