Childsplay Brings THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW To Life, February 5- March 13

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, a critically acclaimed production that faithfully adapts four stories by author/illustrator Eric Carle, will be staged at Stage West at the Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe St. in Phoenix, on Saturdays and Sundays from Feb. 5 through March 13. Tickets start at $13 and are on sale at childsplayaz.org/caterpillar.

Created by Jonathan Rockefeller, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show features a menagerie of 75 lovable puppets in the production based on Carle's books Brown Bear, Brown Bear; 10 Little Rubber Ducks; The Very Lonely Firefly and, of course, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, which has been translated into more than 66 languages and sold more than 48 million copies worldwide since 1969. Carle passed away in May 2021 a few weeks before his 92nd birthday. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, now in its 50th year, has sold more than 18.2 million copies.

Directed by Childsplay Artistic Director Dwayne Hartford, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show follows the record-breaking holiday production of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and features Jon Gentry, Katie McFadzen, Debra K Stevens and Lillie Richardson. Gentry and Stevens are celebrating their 40th year with Childsplay.

Creative team members include Daniel Hollingshead, Costume Design; Cody Soper, Lighting Design; David Goldstein, Scenic Design, Nate Edmondson, Composer, and Phoenix Jacob, Stage Manager.

For more information about Childsplay, visit www.childsplayaz.org.