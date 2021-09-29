Childsplay Brings Animated Holiday Classic RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER To Life

Childsplay, one of the nation's leading theatre companies for young audiences, presents a new musical for the holidays, RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER, November 7 - December 24 at Herberger Theater Center. Tickets start at $13 and are on sale at childsplayaz.org/rudolph.

The holiday classic soars off the screen in this musical adaptation of the beloved television special.

Adapted by Robert Penola, with Music and Lyrics by Johnny Marks, RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER is filled with holiday hits including "Holly Jolly Christmas," and the beloved title song, Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer.

The musical features all of the favorite characters including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph.

It's an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special.

Because of his shiny nose, Rudolph doesn't feel like he belongs in Christmastown and sets off to find a place that accepts him. Along his journey, he encounters fellow misfits, only to realize that home is where he has belonged the whole time. When a storm threatens to keep Santa's sleigh from taking flight, what makes Rudolph different turns out to be what helps him save Christmas!

The cast features Matravius Avent (Donner/Misfit Toy/Elf) Jacqui Castillo (Mrs. Claus/King Moonracer/Young Reindeer) Tommy Francesco (Hermey/Young Reindeer) Jon Gentry (Sam) Katie McFadzen (Coach Comet/Yukon Cornelius/Elf) Anna Sera (Clarice/Misfit Toy/Elf) Debra K Stevens (Mrs. Donner/Boss Elf/Misfit Toy) Tommy Strawser (Rudolph) Michael Thompson (Fireball/Elf/Misfit Toy-Charlie in the box) Marshall Vosler (Santa Claus/Misfit Toy/Elf)



The creative team includes Dwayne Hartford (Director/Childsplay Artistic Director) Kat Bailes (Choreographer) Randi Ellen Rudolph (Music Director) William C. Kirkham (Lighting Designer) Jake Pinholster (Projection Designer) Connor Adams (Sound Designer)

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: i??THE MUSICAL runs November 7 - December 24, 2021 Herberger Theater Center- Stage West Performance Schedule Please note: Masks are required at all times for this event.

All performances at Herberger Theater Center, Stage West, 222 E. Monroe Tickets start at $13 and are on sale at childsplayaz.org.