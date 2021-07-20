Chandler Center for the Arts PICK 3 Ticket Packages on Sale July 22

Chandler Center for the Arts is celebrating its reopening this fall and will be offering special "Pick 3" Ticket Packages for its 2021-22 Season.

Beginning July 22, patrons can create their subscription with a $4 per ticket discount when purchasing three or more shows from the season's lineup of performances. Pick 3 Ticket Packages are available online at chandlercenter.org or by calling the box office at 480-782-2680.

The 2021-22 Season kicks off in August and includes such artists as blues legend, Buddy Guy, country super-star Clint Black, smooth-jazz sensation Boney James, the funk/soul band WAR and 2020 Grammy winner, Ledisi.

Chandler Center for the Arts is located at 250 N. Arizona Avenue, in downtown Chandler. For full schedule or for more information, visit chandlercenter.org.