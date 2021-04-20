Chandler Center for the Arts Announces In Person Summer Camps for Kids

Chandler Center for the Arts has announced in-person summer camps for kids ages 7 -14, from June 7 to July 9, 2021. Led by Phoenix-based actress Kristen Drathman, Camp Kids provides an engaging and creative camp experience. Youth in the program learn about the process of putting on a musical production - auditioning, stage blocking, character analysis, and the focus required to memorize lines, songs, and choreography. Each session concludes with a socially-distanced performance for families held on the Main Stage at the Chandler Center for the Arts. At the end of the camp session, youth are more confident, make connections to other campers their age, and carry memories to last a lifetime.

Summer camps are held five days a week, from 9:00 am - 3:30 pm. Registration for the one week camps is $225. Registration for the three-week camp is $575. After-care, from 3:30 - 4:30 pm, is available for $15 per day. Masks required for all participants.

Visit chandlercenter.org/youth-programs/camp-kids/summer-camp for more information and to register.

For parents looking for a virtual arts experience over the summer, Registration is now open for Vision Gallery's Vision Kids art classes, available online throughout the summer via Zoom. These no-cost classes are taught by professional artists and created for kids ages six to 16. Students learn techniques in a variety of media including drawing, watercolor, ceramics, photography, and more. Visit visiongallery.org/vision-kids/ for more information and to register.

During each session, campers will develop a musical-theatre play from "page to stage." Throughout the camp, kids will be cast in roles of a selected play, receive coaching in acting, dance and vocal techniques, and rehearse. The camp culminates in a performance for families at Chandler Center for the Arts' Main Stage (socially-distanced.)i??

DETAILS:

CAMP KIDS SUMMER CAMP - Session 1

JUNE 7 - 25 (3 Weeks)

Monday - Friday, 9:00 am - 3:30 pm

CAMP KIDS SUMMER CAMP - Session 2

June 28 - July 2 (1 Week)

Monday - Friday, 9:00 am - 3:30 pm

CAMP KIDS SUMMER CAMP - Session 3

July 5 - July 9 (1 Week)

Monday - Friday, 9:00 am - 3:30 pm

VISION KIDS ONLINE ART CLASSES

Via ZOOM

View Upcoming Class Dates (As of April 20)

Additional classes to be announce soon

10 am and 1 pm

The VISION KIDS program provides children with the opportunity to work with a professional artist and create a piece of art that is representative of their own creativity. It gives them the opportunity to develop important avenues for self-expression and an understanding of the creative process. Classes are held via Zoom. Free supply kits available on request.

For more information visit: chandlercenter.org.