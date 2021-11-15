Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chandler Center For The Arts Announces Ticket Deals For 'Ticketsgiving'

Chandler Center for the Arts is offering 30% off tickets to eight select shows as part of its "Ticketsgiving" celebrations.

Nov. 15, 2021  

These specially priced tickets will be available from Friday November 24 at 12:01 am through Monday November 29 at 11:59 pm at chandlercenter.org or by calling 480-782-2680.

Ticketsgiving discounts will be valid for select shows announced on November 26 and will not apply to top tier ticket pricing. Ticketsgiving discounts cannot be combined with a Pick 3 discount and excludes past purchases.

Chandler Center for the Arts is located at 250 N. Arizona Ave, in downtown Chandler.
For more information visit chandlercenter.org.


