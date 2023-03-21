Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chandler Center For The Arts Announces OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW

The performance is on July 22 at 7:30 pm.

Mar. 21, 2023  
The two-time Grammy Award Winning Old Crow Medicine Show will make a stop at Chandler Center for the Arts on July 22 at 7:30 pm as part of its national tour.

Tickets are $49, $59, $69 and $79 and will go on sale March 24 at 10 am at chandlercenter.org or by calling 480-782-2680.

A freewheeling collision of Americana, Appalachia, folk and rock 'n' roll, Old Crow Medicine Show's triumphs include induction into the Grand Ole Opry and double-platinum certification for their iconic hit single "Wagon Wheel."

On their whirlwind new album Paint This Town, Old Crow Medicine Show offer up a riveting glimpse into American mythology and the wildly colorful characters who populate it.

﻿The most incisive body of work yet from the Nashville-based roots band, the album pays homage to everyone from Elvis Presley to Eudora Welty while shedding a bright light on the darker aspects of the country's legacy. Paint This Town relentlessly pulls off the rare and essential feat of turning razor-sharp commentary into the kind of songs that inspire rapturous singing along.

For more information about Old Crow Medicine Show visit crowmedicine.com/

For more information about Chandler Center for the Arts visit chandlercenter.org




