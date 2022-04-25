Chandler Center For The Arts Announces Lalah Hathaway In Concert For 2022/23 Season

Chandler Center for the Arts announces the addition of GRAMMY winning singer/songwriter LALAH HATHAWAY to its 2022/23 Season. The daughter of iconic Donny Hathaway, Lalah Hathaway will be performing in concert,

Saturday January 28, 2023 at Chandler Center for the Arts, 250 N. Arizona Ave.Tickets for LALAH HATHAWAY are $48, $58, $68 and $78 and will go on sale April 29 at 10 am at chandlercenter.org or by calling 480-782-2680. Chandler Center for the Arts Members may purchase in advance starting April 26.

