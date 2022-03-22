CHILDSPLAY WORLD OF WONDER GALA 2022 â€“ THE SOARING TWENTIES: REACHING NEW HEIGHTS! Announced April 2 At The SRPÂ Pera Club

The curtain will come up on an evening of imagination and wonder to benefit Childsplay at the World of Wonder Gala 2022 - The Soaring Twenties: Reaching New Heights! beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 2 at the newly renovated SRP Pera Club, 1 E. Continental Drive in Tempe.

The evening includes cocktails, music, entertainment, silent and live auctions and dinner. Tickets are $350 with 10-seat table sponsorships beginning at $3500. Information and registration is available at https://www.childsplayaz.org/gala22.

Proceeds from the event support Childsplay's educational programs

Attire for the evening is "Reaching New Heights (fun and creative cocktail attire)."

Artist and designer Ruby Farias of Scottsdale is the event chair.

Current sponsors include Alliance Bank of Arizona, Fennemore Craig, KMPG, SRP, Lewis Roca and Snell & Wilmer. For information about corporate sponsorships, contact Jodie Weiss at jweiss@childsplayaz.org.

Childsplay's next stage production is the pop culture phenomenon Schoolhouse Rock LIVE!, returning to the Valley from its national tour for a four-week run on Stage West at the Herberger Theater Center from April 23 to May 22. Featuring iconic songs like "Just A Bill," "Conjunction Junction," "Three Is the Magic Number" and "Preamble," academic subjects will never be the same.

Based on the book by Scott Ferguson, George Keating and Kyle Hall with lyrics and music by Lynn Ahrens, Bob Dorough, Dave Frishberg, Kathy Mandry, George Newall and Tom Yohe, Schoolhouse Rock LIVE! will be staged Saturdays at 1 and 4 p.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. Backstage tours are planned Saturdays May 7 and 21 following the 4 p.m. performances.

Ticket prices start at $13 and are on sale at childsplayaz.org/SHRL22

For more information about Childsplay, visit www.childsplayaz.org.