CHICAGO To Be Produced By Arizona Broadway Theatre

Like many single-named celebrities, this show only needs a single moniker as well - Chicago! The 1926 play, written by reporter and playwright Maurine Dallas Watkins based on actual criminals and crimes that she reported on, has become an icon in American culture. The 1996 Broadway revival of Kander & Ebb's Chicago holds the record as the longest-running American musical in Broadway history, and, in 2002, the film version won the Academy Award for Best Picture. Chicago will be here in the Valley of the Sun at Arizona Broadway Theatre March 13 - April 19, 2020.

Set amidst the decade of the roaring twenties, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and wannabe nightclub dancer who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media, and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, and hires the slickest criminal lawyer in town to transform her crime into a barrage of sensational headlines. Filled with greed, corruption, exploitation, and one show-stopping hit after another, Chicago is sure to give you the old "Razzle Dazzle!"

The show will be directed & choreographed by ABT's Associate Artistic Director, Kurtis Overby, whose credits include direction and choreography for ABT shows Cats, My Way, A Chorus Line, Trailer Park, Hairspray, Rock of Ages, Hair, An American in Paris, and most recently, La Cage aux Folles.

"In the rush to open and close one show after another here at ABT, I sometimes have to pinch myself as a reminder that what I get to do every day is pretty darn awesome," said Kurtis. "After coming off choreographing La Cage aux Folles, Chicago is extra special simply because the two shows have such contrasting styles of dance. La Cage is such an extravagance, which I love, but Chicago gives me the chance to explore Bob Fosse's iconic repertoire of movements. He truly invented a style that has become known by one word, and one word only - FOSSE! Audiences are in for a real treat!"

Beginning with Season 15, ABT launched a series of show-related impact projects designed to expand the theatre's community engagement in meaningful, measurable, and memorable ways that extend beyond the productions on stage. Bob Fosse's iconic choreography and unique style of dance have made the musical Chicago an icon of Americana. With this in mind, ABT will host a two-day dance intensive workshop April 10 & 11, 2020, entitled "i.DANCE" to accompany the run of Chicago on the Mainstage. The Chicago i.DANCE Community Impact Project is designed to provide local dancers ages 13-23 the opportunity to expand their personal & artistic growth in a supportive environment, allowing every dancer to excel.

Kurtis Overby will lead the two-day intensive workshop. Kurtis, along with a number of ABT's talented Teaching Artists (including members of the cast of Chicago), will deliver outstanding training in both fundamental dance techniques and a variety of styles. The workshop will culminate with a night out at ABT enjoying dinner and a performance of Chicago as well as a photo with the cast after the show. The fee for the workshop and the night out is $150. Registration opens February 14 at azbroadway.org and will close April 1, 2020. The impact project is made possible in part through the generous support of ABT patron, Bette Aronsohn.

ABT's Season 15 Broadway Series continues in 2020 with Bonnie & Clyde (May 1-24), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Peoria: June 5 - July 3; Phoenix: July 10-26) and Flashdance The Musical (July 24 - August 22, 2020). For more information about these and other upcoming productions presented at Arizona Broadway Theatre, visit azbroadway.org or call 623.776.8400.





