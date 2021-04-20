Buckeye Artist Mary Shindell Commissioned For Indoor Mural At New Fry's In Buckeye

West Valley Arts, in partnership with Fry's Food Stores, a division of the Kroger Family of Companies, commissioned local artist, Mary Shindell (http://www.maryshindell.com), to create an indoor mural for the new Fry's Marketplace in Buckeye.

Kroger/Fry's is committed to enhancing the new store by involving local artists to create artwork celebrating the unique identity and the beautiful desert vistas and mountain views that surround Buckeye. More than 35 artists submitted proposals in January 2020.

Installed inside the front of the Fry's Marketplace store located at the corner of Jackrabbit Trail and Indian School Road in Village Grove of Buckeye's Verrado Community.

The art installation, Desert Feast, measures 96-inches long and 96-inches tall. The expected opening date is May 1, 2021. Shindell's artwork features the Skyline Regional Park footbridge dubbed the "Gateway to the White Tanks Mountains" and captures the natural dynamics and activities one comes across in the many hiking trails of the White Tanks Mountains, which Buckeye famously flanks from the southwest.

Born in Oklahoma, Shindell moved to Arizona when she was five years old. She received a BFA in painting from Northern Arizona University and an MFA in drawing from Arizona State University. She worked as an artist and taught drawing at the University level.

Shindell returned to Arizona in 1989, after living several years in different parts of the country. Her artwork is drawing based, which includes limited-edition printmaking, small and large-scale drawings, installation, and public art. Shindell's artwork can be found in various permanent public collections in NYC and the Southwest and in the numerous public art installations located across the West and East valleys within Metro Phoenix.