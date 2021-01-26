Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BroadwayWorld Phoenix Joins Twitter!

Want the latest theater news in the Phoenix region? Give @BWW_Phoenix a follow on Twitter!

Jan. 26, 2021  

Calling all theater fans in the Phoenix, Arizona region! Stay up to date on the latest theater news on our new regional account @BWW_Phoenix.

Get theatre news, reviews, and interviews from the team at BroadwayWorld Phoenix.

About BroadwayWorld

Wisdom Digital Media Publishing launched in 2001 and its flagship site, BroadwayWorld.com in 2003. BroadwayWorld is the largest theatre site on the Internet covering Broadway, the West End and beyond to 100 US cities, 45 countries and in 12 languages worldwide. With over six million monthly visitors, BroadwayWorld delivers complete up-to-the-minute Broadway, off-Broadway, and regional theatre news, in-depth interviews, extraordinary photo coverage, entertaining video features, lively message boards, ticket discounts, reviews, and more.

As an industry leader in all things live entertainment, the site's coverage includes TV, Film, Streaming, Movies, Music, Concerts, Opera, Dance, Classical Music and more with exclusive features for industry professionals and ticket-buyers.


