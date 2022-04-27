Broadway Curious Brings Final Event WHEN'S IT MY TURN? to ASU

Monthly talk show/concert Broadway Curious presented by The Bridge Initiative offers its final event of this season Thursday, May 19th, at 7:00pm, at ASU Kerr, 6110 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85253. The venue opens its doors at 6:30pm for bar service and meet-and-greet with the artists.

Broadway Curious is hosted by Brenda Foley and Will Rogers. The series centers musical theatre as a catalyst for conversation, inviting a different singer and musical director every month to explore a unique topic through musical selections and conversation. The hosts guide the event and the audience is invited to participate. The series offers the community the opportunity to engage with local professional talent in a way that is not possible when they are onstage in full theatre productions.

The May event, When's it my Turn?, centers hosts Foley and Rogers with support from surprise guests. It will explore questions of visibility and opportunity in musical theatre for women and LGBTQIA+ folks, how the genre can be both expansive and limiting. After more than a decade based in New York, Foley's local onstage credits include Arizona Theatre Company, iTheatre Collaborative, Tempe Center for the Arts, and most recently Jewish Ensemble Theatre at Scottsdale Center for the Arts. Originally from Alabama, Rogers directed and produced theatre in Chicago for many years before relocating to Phoenix to work at Arizona Theatre Company just prior to the pandemic.

Broadway Curious is produced by The Bridge Initiative in collaboration with ASU Kerr and funded in part by a grant from Scottsdale Arts. Tickets are pay-what-you-wish from $10 general admission, $5 students (plus fees): https://www.ticketmaster.com/ASU-Kerr-Cultural-Center-tickets-Scottsdale/venue/204827



Photo Credit: Laura Durant