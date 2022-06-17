Bring Your Dad To Valley Youth Theatre's HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL For Free This Sunday

Valley Youth Theatre is offering a special Father's Day treat to all the dads out there: quality family fun without the price tag! This Sunday, June 19th, dads are free at the 2pm show of Disney's High School Musical at the Herberger Theater Center.

According to VYT's Producing Artistic Director, Bobb Cooper, "This show is fun, there's energy in the air and it really has a great message: that we're all in this together. There is no better way to celebrate Father's Day than as a family at the Herberger Theater Center! "

To get in on this free dad offer, tickets must be purchased for the 2pm Sunday, June 19th show by calling the Herberger Theater Center box office at 602-252-8497 and asking for the Father's Day special.

Produced and Directed by Cooper, Disney's High School Musical stars Valley teens Isabella Quinn and Jack Biddinger as Gabriella and Troy as Disney Channel's smash hit movie musical comes to life on stage! Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High must deal with issues of first love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extracurricular activities. With high energy dance numbers and a powerhouse cast. Valley Youth Theatre's production of Disney's High School Musical is a must see, and a perfect way to beat this weekend's heat!

In addition to the Father's Day performance, public performances include Thursdays, June 16 and 23 at 7pm; Fridays, June 17 and 24 at 7pm; Saturdays, June 18 and 25 at 2pm and 7pm and Sundays, June 19 and 26 at 2 pm. The Herberger Theater Center is located at 222 ER. Monroe St. in Downtown Phoenix, Ticket prices vary and can be purchased through the Herberger Theater Center box office or through vyt.com/tickets

Valley Youth Theatre's mission is to inspire young people to be the best they can be through a variety of performing arts opportunities. Along with their mainstage performances, VYT offers Eight-week Fall, Winter and Spring performing arts classes, as well as Spring Break and Summer Camps. VYT's ongoing community programs include Literacy and the Arts, Sponsor-a-Seat and The Nigel Ross Scholarship Fund as well as their annual fundraising event, the VYTal (Valley Youth Theatre Applauds Leadership) Affair, in August.

For more information on Valley Youth Theatre, visit www.vyt.com.