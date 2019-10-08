Black Theatre Troupe Presents BREAKFAST WITH MUGABE

Article Pixel Oct. 8, 2019  

Black Theatre Troupe Presents BREAKFAST WITH MUGABE, Oct. 25 - Nov. 10, 2019.

We are invited to eavesdrop on the volcanic conversations between Robert Mugabe, controversial president of Zimbabwe, and his psychiatrist as he seeks help. He is being haunted by a vengeful spirit, the ghost of a former revolutionary comrade turned potential rival. In this suspenseful historical thriller we explore whether or not Mugabe is a monster or a victim, freedom fighter or dictator. Breakfast With Mugabe is a taut meditation on guilt and power-A look into one man's sick conscience.

Written by: Fraser Grace

Starring: Mike Traylor as Robert Mugabe
Duane Daniels as Doctor Andrew Peric
Ryan L. Jenkins as Grace Mugabe
Jordan-Kerry Mitchell as Gabriel

Director: Louis Farber

Run dates: Oct. 25 - Nov. 10, 2019

Tickets - $41
- box office at 602-258-8129
- purchase online at: http://new-wp.blacktheatretroupe.org/box-office/

Venue: The Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center is located in downtown Phoenix at 1333 E. Washington St. Phoenix, AZ 85034



