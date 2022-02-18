Black Theatre Troupe Presents AIN'T MISBEHAVIN The Fats Waller Musical March 25 - April 10

Black Theatre Troupe concludes its season with the rousing musical tribute to the time of The Cotton Club and The Savoy, AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - THE FATS WALLER MUSICAL, March 25 - April 10, 2022 at the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center, 1333 E. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ 85034.

Tickets for AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' are $44 and are on sale at blacktheatretroupe.org or by calling 602-258-8128.

The inimitable Thomas "Fats" Waller rose to international fame during the Golden Age of the Cotton Club and that jumpin' new beat, swing music. AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' evokes the delightful humor and infectious energy of this American original and his musical gift to the world. His career ranged from uptown clubs to downtown Tin Pan Alley to Hollywood and concert stages in the U.S., Canada and Europe. AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' will delight and energize audiences and give a glimpse into a vibrant time in American history and music.

Directed by Walter Belcher, AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' features Frederick Alphonso as "Andre", Cherylandria Banks as "Armelia," Shaniece Brazwell as "Charlaine," Ronda Felton as "Nell" and Trevell McElwee-Chappell as "Ken." Brenda Hankins is Musical Director.

Valley resident Ronda Felton will make her first appearance with Black Theatre Troupe, after appearing last year as a contestant on American Idol. Felton had worked with several youth theaters in the Valley and on a whim, applied to American Idol while working at Einstein's Bagels in Phoenix. Her successful audition in October of 2020 led to performing on the show, which aired nationally in February 2021. Felton will be making her professional theatrical debut when she takes the role of "Nell" in AIN'T MISBHEAVIN'.

The powerhouse cast of AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' also includes Frederick Alphonso, who last appeared with BTT during its 2018/19 Season as the "Tin Man" in the musical The Wiz, as well as "Rudy Clay" in the drama, And In This Corner, Cassius Clay.

Audiences will remember Cherylandria Banks who opened Black Theatre Troupe's 2021/22 Season with her stellar portrayal of "Dr. Simone" in Sistas The Musical. Banks, along with Shaniece Brazwell, and Trevell McElwee-Chappell have also appeared on the Black Theatre Troupe stage in several productions of Black Nativity.

For more information about Black Theatre Troupe and AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' visit blacktheatretroupe.org.