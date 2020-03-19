Black Theatre Troupe Postpones SISTAS! THE MUSICAL

For the safety and well-being of the community, Black Theatre Troupe has rescheduled its March/April performances of SISTAS! THE MUSICAL to May 15-31. Tickets purchased for the original dates will be valid for the May performances.

"Everyone at Black Theatre Troupe from our staff, board, volunteers and cast are sorry to have to take this step, but we are looking forward to gathering together after this crisis is over to celebrate. We are proud to be part of our wonderful community as we work together to get through this time, and we know this soon will pass. And then, we are most looking forward to seeing everyone and enjoying this uplifting production together." - David Hemphill, Executive Director

Subscribers and single ticket buyers who had reserved tickets to the original March/April dates will be contacted by email with their options regarding the new schedule.

Being presented at the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center. SISTAS! THE MUSICAL is a nonstop celebration of African American women told through Top-40 music, from Bessie Smith to Beyonce.

The story follows five women as they prepare to bury the matriarch of their family. As they clean Grandma's attic the women discuss their family history and the history of African-American women and find love and old memories packed away, as well as hit tunes that trace the history of black women, from the trials of the 1930s through the Girl Groups of the 60s to the empowerment of the 90s. Songs include "Oh, Happy Day," "Mama Said," "I Will Survive," "Tyrone," "I am Not My Hair" and "A Woman's Worth."

SISTAS! THE MUSICAL will be presented from May 15 - May 31, 2020 at the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center, 1333 E. Washington St. Phoenix, AZ 85034.



SISTAHS THE MUSICAL is directed by Patdro Harris and features Christal Roundtree (Gloria), Kenyata White (Roberta), Cherylandria Banks (Dr. Simone), Sarah Shockley (Tamika) and Raven Woessner (Heather). Sistas! The Musical will be performed with a live band and under the direction of Brenda Hankins, Musical Director.





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Stories

More Hot Stories For You