Ballet Tucson Returns This Weekend With the reNEW Fall Concert

Ballet Tucson will return this weekend with the reNEW Fall Concert. Witness four exciting works featuring two Ballet Tucson premiers: Concerto Barrocco by legendary choreographer George Balanchine and A Piece in P-I-E-C-E-S by an American choreographer Kiyon Ross. Additional works include: audience favorite Masquerade choreographed by Mary Beth Cabana and Chieko Imada as well as the timeless classic Sleeping Beauty - Grand Pas de Deux.

Concerto Barocco

(Ballet Tucson Premiere)

Choreography: George Balanchine

Concerto Barocco is the dance visualization of Johann Sebastian Bach's Concerto in D Minor for Two Violins. As relevant today as it was on the debut program of New York City Ballet in 1948, Ballet Tucson dances this masterful work with verve and panache.

Presented with permission by New York City Ballet

A Piece in P-I-E-C-E-S

(Ballet Tucson Premiere)

Choreography: Kiyon C. Ross

Celebrated choreographer Kiyon C. Ross of Pacific Northwest Ballet, brings his signature sleek and power-packed style to our stage with this dynamic work for ten dancers.

Sleeping Beauty Grand Pas de Deux

Choreography: Chieko Imada (after Marius Petipa)

Experience the return of classical ballet's timeless grandeur through this beautiful pas de deux from the third act of The Sleeping Beauty.

Masquerade

Choreography: Mary Beth Cabana and Chieko Imada

Our fall program concludes with the exhilarating and colorful pageantry of Masquerade. Light-hearted and upbeat, it makes the perfect finale for our triumphant return to the stage!

Performances take place in the Leo Rich Theater:

Friday, October 22 - 7:00 pm

Saturday, October 23 - 2:00 pm

Sunday, October 24 - 2:00 pm

Tickets:

Single tickets to the reNEW Fall Concert, can be purchased at:

Online at leorichtheater.com/events/ballet-tucson-fall-concert/

In-person at the Tucson Convention Center Box Office:

260 S. Church Ave.

Tucson, AZ 85701

Enjoy the entire season of performances with no Ticketmaster fees, plus a discount of 15% off, by purchasing a Season Subscription.

General $50*

Seniors/Students/Military $45*

Groups $40*

*Base ticket price does not include any applicable surcharges/processing fees