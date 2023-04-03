Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ballet Theatre Of Phoenix Celebrates Spring With Imaginative Performance, May 28

Ballet Theatre of Phoenix shines the light on spring with a selection of delightful choreography from beloved pieces of classical ballet and imaginative scenes.

Apr. 03, 2023  
Ballet Theatre Of Phoenix Celebrates Spring With Imaginative Performance, May 28

Ballet Theatre of Phoenix shines the light on spring with a selection of delightful choreography from beloved pieces of classical ballet and imaginative scenes. All members of the Ballet Theatre of Phoenix studio will perform two performances at this Spring Recital on May 28 at 11 am and 3 pm at Arcadia High School Theater, 4703 E. Indian School. Tickets are $30 and are on sale at Click Here.

BTP's Spring Recital features the 2nd Act of Giselle, one of the most beloved scenes in ballet, famous for its floating white spirits (Willis) performing with elegant precision. The Act also includes an exquisite pas de deux, featuring Mariana Perez as "Giselle" and Enrique Solis as "Alberecht." Victoria Lazareva will take the role of "Myrtha," Queen of the Willis. The performance is choreographed by Ballet Theatre of Phoenix's Director Jennifer Cafarella - Betts.

The Spring Recital will also feature a piece entitled La Mer, (French for "the sea"), portrayed by the youngest members of Ballet Theatre of Phoenix, who will conjure images of an underwater world filled with creatures of the sea.

Rounding out the performance is Lander's charming Etudes, (French for "studies") as dancers appear in a "classroom," and evolve into ever more challenging movement to delight the audience.

For more information on Ballet Theatre of Phoenix, visit Click Here or call 602-957-3364. Located at 6201 N. 7th St. Ballet Theatre of Phoenix is a 7,800 square foot state-of-the-art facility hosting top instructors in ballet and contemporary dance for ages 3 to adult.

A space where students come to develop their artistry, skill, understanding, and passion for dance, Ballet Theatre of Phoenix classes are held both online, or in-person. The studio also offers Summer Intensive and pre-professional training for those interested in pursuing a career in dance.

Ballet Theatre of Phoenix offers the finest quality dance education with a faculty who brings a blend of experience, knowledge, artistry, and compassion to the studio. It is an environment where each student is guided to reach their fullest potential, where we see not only what the student has to offer right now, but what they have the ability to become with careful, individualized instruction.

Ballet Theater of Phoenix is dedicated to nurturing a future generation of dancers, perpetuating the art of the classical ballet, and passing on the rich heritage of ballet to future generations.




Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre Presents World Premiere Of Wolfe Bowarts ONE TWIG AT A Photo
Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre Presents World Premiere Of Wolfe Bowart's ONE TWIG AT A TIME
Physical Theatre creator/performer Wolfe Bowart returns to the stage with One Twig at a Time, a magical new work of visual theater premiering April 13-30 at the Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre.
Feature: Matt August Talks New Role As Artistic Director, Programming Future at Arizona Th Photo
Feature: Matt August Talks New Role As Artistic Director, Programming Future at Arizona Theatre Company
All of these theaters had programming that was - you know, sort of your tent poles on the mainstage, your occasional blockbuster musical. On the second stage, there was riskier work, new work being developed that might not appeal to a 700-seat audience. I thought that was incredible - you're doing these blockbuster Broadway musicals, the best of the best plays, and then new work that is exciting and thrilling. And that sort of became part of my DNA as I was thinking about directing.
Photos: First Look at THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Theatrikos Photo
Photos: First Look at THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Theatrikos
Theatrikos brings a Tony award-winning hilarious musical to the Flagstaff stage. 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a riotous ride, a delightful den of comedic genius. A fast-paced interactive crowd pleaser with hilarious, touching, and catchy songs; with each speller revealing their hopes, struggles and passions. Check out photos here!
JUNIE B JONES Jumps Off The Page And Onto The Stage At Valley Youth Theatre Photo
JUNIE B JONES Jumps Off The Page And Onto The Stage At Valley Youth Theatre
​​​​​​​Junie B Jones, the very fiery, very funny, first grader, is set to fly off the page and onto the stage this Friday at Valley Youth Theatre!

More Hot Stories For You


Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre Presents World Premiere Of Wolfe Bowart's ONE TWIG AT A TIMEScoundrel & Scamp Theatre Presents World Premiere Of Wolfe Bowart's ONE TWIG AT A TIME
April 3, 2023

Physical Theatre creator/performer Wolfe Bowart returns to the stage with One Twig at a Time, a magical new work of visual theater premiering April 13-30 at the Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre.
Photos: First Look at THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at TheatrikosPhotos: First Look at THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Theatrikos
April 2, 2023

Theatrikos brings a Tony award-winning hilarious musical to the Flagstaff stage. 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a riotous ride, a delightful den of comedic genius. A fast-paced interactive crowd pleaser with hilarious, touching, and catchy songs; with each speller revealing their hopes, struggles and passions. Check out photos here!
JUNIE B JONES Jumps Off The Page And Onto The Stage At Valley Youth TheatreJUNIE B JONES Jumps Off The Page And Onto The Stage At Valley Youth Theatre
March 31, 2023

​​​​​​​Junie B Jones, the very fiery, very funny, first grader, is set to fly off the page and onto the stage this Friday at Valley Youth Theatre!
Scottsdale Art's DIVERSION: RECYCLED TEXTILES TO ART Exhibition Tackles Global Garment WasteScottsdale Art's DIVERSION: RECYCLED TEXTILES TO ART Exhibition Tackles Global Garment Waste
March 30, 2023

Scottsdale Public Art draws attention to the worldwide environmental crisis caused by textile waste with its new exhibition, “Diversion: Recycled Textiles to Art,” open from April 11 to June 30 at the Civic Center Public Gallery at Scottsdale Civic Center Library. 
University Of Arizona School Of Theatre, Film & Television Presents HEAD OVER HEELSUniversity Of Arizona School Of Theatre, Film & Television Presents HEAD OVER HEELS
March 30, 2023

The School of Theatre, Film & Television presents the bold new musical comedy Head Over Heels, onstage at the Tornabene Theatre at the University of Arizona from April 9th through 23rd.
share