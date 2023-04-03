Ballet Theatre Of Phoenix Celebrates Spring With Imaginative Performance, May 28

Ballet Theatre of Phoenix shines the light on spring with a selection of delightful choreography from beloved pieces of classical ballet and imaginative scenes. All members of the Ballet Theatre of Phoenix studio will perform two performances at this Spring Recital on May 28 at 11 am and 3 pm at Arcadia High School Theater, 4703 E. Indian School. Tickets are $30 and are on sale at Click Here.

BTP's Spring Recital features the 2nd Act of Giselle, one of the most beloved scenes in ballet, famous for its floating white spirits (Willis) performing with elegant precision. The Act also includes an exquisite pas de deux, featuring Mariana Perez as "Giselle" and Enrique Solis as "Alberecht." Victoria Lazareva will take the role of "Myrtha," Queen of the Willis. The performance is choreographed by Ballet Theatre of Phoenix's Director Jennifer Cafarella - Betts.

The Spring Recital will also feature a piece entitled La Mer, (French for "the sea"), portrayed by the youngest members of Ballet Theatre of Phoenix, who will conjure images of an underwater world filled with creatures of the sea.

Rounding out the performance is Lander's charming Etudes, (French for "studies") as dancers appear in a "classroom," and evolve into ever more challenging movement to delight the audience.

For more information on Ballet Theatre of Phoenix, visit Click Here or call 602-957-3364. Located at 6201 N. 7th St. Ballet Theatre of Phoenix is a 7,800 square foot state-of-the-art facility hosting top instructors in ballet and contemporary dance for ages 3 to adult.

A space where students come to develop their artistry, skill, understanding, and passion for dance, Ballet Theatre of Phoenix classes are held both online, or in-person. The studio also offers Summer Intensive and pre-professional training for those interested in pursuing a career in dance.

Ballet Theatre of Phoenix offers the finest quality dance education with a faculty who brings a blend of experience, knowledge, artistry, and compassion to the studio. It is an environment where each student is guided to reach their fullest potential, where we see not only what the student has to offer right now, but what they have the ability to become with careful, individualized instruction.

Ballet Theater of Phoenix is dedicated to nurturing a future generation of dancers, perpetuating the art of the classical ballet, and passing on the rich heritage of ballet to future generations.