Ballet Arizona Presents First-Ever Book Club

Ballet Arizona has announced the Ballet Arizona Book Club, a free and open-to-the-public online event to build community and appreciation for dance. The quarterly book club, hosted on Zoom, will feature popular titles relating to dance facilitated by Ballet Arizona Education and Community Engagement Manager, Alexandra Papazian.

Sign up for your spot today and start reading! Pre-registration required to receive the Zoom invitation.

Ballet Arizona Book Club Meeting Schedule:

"A Body of Work: Dancing to the Edge and Back" by David Hallberg

Wednesday, August 19, 6 p.m.

Written by School of Ballet Arizona Alumnus David Hallberg, this memoir will give readers a personal and powerful look at the deep physical and mental challenges artists must endure to pursue their passions.

"Life in Motion" by Misty Copeland

Wednesday, October 14, 6 p.m.

Famed American Ballet Theatre dancer Misty Copeland's memoir gives a behind-the-curtain look at life center stage, from her first auditions to roles in some of the world's most iconic ballets.

"The Voice of Juan Gabriel" by Alberto Aguilera Valadez

Wednesday, January 20, 2021, 6 p.m.

Alberto Aguilera Valadez (Juan Gabriel) tells the story of his life as he remembers it. This interview includes unpublished testimony from various artists, producers and friends who knew Alberto in his private and professional life. Includes added dramatizations from the mini-series "Until I Met You."

"The Creative Habit" by Twyla Tharp

Wednesday, April 14, 6 p.m.

This book will give direct insight into the thought processes of Twyla Tharp, one of the choreographers we hope to showcase next season. It is written to give the reader practical lessons and exercises to develop his/her own creativity and draws from Twyla's breadth and depth of experience as a dancer and choreographer.

Content warning: Selections on Ballet Arizona's reading list may contain content that deals with distressing themes and/or situations, which may not be suitable for children under 18. Parental discretion is advised.

To sign up for the Ballet Arizona Book Club, visit balletaz.org/ballet-arizona-book-club. For more information about Ballet Arizona's classes and programs, visit balletaz.org

