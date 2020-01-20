Ballet Arizona Awarded Generous Grant From The Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation

Ballet Arizona has been awarded a generous grant from the Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation to support Ballet Arizona's flagship community engagement program, Ballet Under the Stars.

Ballet Under the Stars provides free ballet performances in four parks across the Phoenix metro area for more than 15,000 people annually. Ballet Under the Stars makes ballet easily available to underserved populations by eliminating barriers such as distance, the cost of tickets, or the difficulty of travel due to a physical disability.



"We are thrilled to receive such a tremendous investment in this program from the Halle Family Foundation," said Ballet Arizona Executive Director, Samantha Turner. "The Foundation allows us to fulfill our mission by bringing the beauty of ballet out into our community for those that might not otherwise get to experience it. We are so grateful to them for helping us make our community a more vibrant place. This program is a point of pride for Ballet Arizona, as we are among only a few in the nation that produce grand productions of this scale and offer them to attendees free of charge to give back to our community. The echoes reverberate far and wide across the Valley in appreciation for this metropolitan tour."

Ballet Under the Stars will take place in September 2020 and will travel to different parks around the Valley, including locales such as Tempe, Goodyear, and Phoenix. This grant will allow Ballet Arizona to continue providing free arts engagement to patrons across Maricopa County.

The Halle Foundation has been a generous and ongoing supporter of Ballet Arizona for many years. The organization, headed by Diane Halle, seeks to strengthen the daily opportunities and lifelong outcomes for the people and communities of Arizona.





