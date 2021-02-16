Ballet Arizona Announces Two Limited Capacity Spring Performances

Ballet Arizona has announced that it will present two limited capacity spring performances - ENERGY from Feb. 12-21 in person and March 6 online, and Balanchine from April 16- 25 in person and May 8 online.

Ballet Arizona has continued to pivot its 2020-2021 season throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. All inperson performances were canceled from March 2020 through the end of the year, with the exception of extremely small events for season ticket holders, out of an abundance of caution. Instead, new digital performances and engagements were offered. This spring, while digital will still be a part of the performance mix, two limited engagements will be offered in-person. Patron, staff and dancer safety remains a top priority for Ballet Arizona and the company has partnered with HealthyVerify to maintain a safe and healthy environment for these in-person performances. Patrons, dancers and staff will be required to wear masks, among other measures, to maximize safety.

Viewers of the online version will also enjoy added content like dancer interviews and other behind-thescenes extras. In-person tickets are extremely limited and are $50 each. Digital performance tickets are $20 each and viewers will have access to watch the performance online for 24 hours.

Because of socially distanced seating measures, tickets for the in-person performances are available for purchase by phone only at 602-381-1096. Tickets for the online performances are available for purchase at https://balletaz.org/. All in person performances will occur at Ballet Arizona's Dorrance Theatre, 2835 E. Washington St., Phoenix.

Learn more at https://balletaz.org/.