Ballet Arizona Announces 2020 Open Audition Dates

Ballet Arizona is delighted to announce its upcoming open audition dates for 2020. The company is searching for talented dancers of all ages to fill trainee, apprentice and company positions, as well as studio company dancers under the age of 21. Auditions are slated to take place in Los Angeles, New York City and Phoenix.

Dancers attending open auditions must bring a resume, headshot, two-to-three dance photos, a $20 cash registration fee (Los Angeles and New York City auditions only), and a cover letter outlining all prior training and performance experience, height, weight, awards received, visa status, etc. A registration form must also be completed at the time of the audition, or may be filled out in advance online.

Audition Dates:

• Saturday, February 22 at The School of American Ballet, 165 W. 65th St., New York, NY 10023

Registration: 3 p.m.

Ballet Class: 4-6 p.m.

• Sunday, March 1 at Ballet Arizona, 2835 E. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ 85034

Registration: 2:30 p.m.

Ballet Class: 3-5 p.m.

*Studio company auditions will be held from 5-7 p.m. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m.

• Saturday, March 7 at Los Angeles Ballet Center, 11755 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90064

Registration: 12:30 p.m.

Ballet Class: 1-3 p.m.

Dancers unable to attend a scheduled date are welcome to audition via video online. Those auditioning online must submit a resume, headshot, dance photos, and a video of a classical variation or close-up performance footage. A representative from Ballet Arizona will contact the dancer directly if he or she may be a fit for a company position.

For more information about audition times and details, please visit balletaz.org/mission/employment-auditions.





