BWW Review: Sedona International Film Festival Presents OUR ALMOST COMPLETELY TRUE STORY- A Perfect Gem Of A Love Story

Think Mariette Hartley, think charm!

See her film, OUR ALMOST COMPLETELY TRUE STORY (co- starring, written, and produced with her husband, Jerry Sroka), and think charming!

This brilliantly paced and cleverly written account of love discovered in the golden years is in itself a pure work of gold and Hartley, radiant as ever, is its centerpiece. She delivers a masterful mint performance, matched by Sroka's comedic prowess.

The semi-fictitious film covers their courtship, that of an unlikely pairing of opposites whose attraction is ultimately irresistible. He's short; she's taller. He's Jewish; she's not. He's a man of voices and jokes; she's proper and reserved. What's not to love?

The place is Los Angeles ~ where, as Hartley notes, being faithful to one's wife for twenty-nine years is a high accomplishment!

A chance encounter between the two in a bird store owned by Jerry's long-time friend Lloyd (Lloyd Bremseth) is the springboard for what ensues. From Jerry's chivalrous offer to carry a hefty bag of bird seed, a relationship must surely take flight...but not without persistence, patience, and risks.

And there's the key to the brilliance of the film:

On the one hand, an uplifting testament to the power of romance, the essence of which is vulnerability. A poignant exposition of the challenges of dating in one's later years ~ when one has divorced or been widowed; when, alone again, one must dare to share again.

Jerry is not the man Mary visualized ~ she refers to him at one point as "little Groucho." He cloaks himself in his marvelous penchant for imitation. His takes on Woody Allen, Soupy Sales, George Burns, and W.C. Fields are spot-on hoots! He has appeal, but the relationship requires that he peels away the cloak to reveal the man beneath.

Mary has taken to on-line dating, only to discover its associated trials and risks. It's the film's contribution to a reality-check about the real-life tribulations of "match" dating, but not without satirical punches at the types one might be prone to meet. How not to chuckle and cringe when Mary endures the advances of an autograph hog (Peter Onorati) and the eerie accounts of a psycho (Peter MacNicol)!

On the other hand, here's a film wrapped in moments of genuine hilarity ~ repartee, one-liners, and situations that shine and resonate with comic brilliance. A mixed doubles match, featuring Bernie Kopell (The Love Boat) and Jack McGee (Rescue Me), that rolls with wisecracks. A romantic dinner with a serving of monkfish liver that has Jerry rushing to pun. And more.

All the while, the safeguards against intimacy are slowly being shed. Jerry and Mary's falling in love does not happen without serious tests of its durability. And here, the film adds further texture to its narrative. When the two travel to an autograph show in Tombstone Arizona, Mary reveals the trauma associated with her father's suicide. Upon their return to L.A., Mary struggles with the risk of re-commitment. When a life-threatening break in her colon occurs, the depth of Jerry's commitment to caretaking is tested.

The good news: And they live happily ever after! Bravo!

OUR ALMOST COMPLETELY TRUE STORY sparkles with wit and depth as it celebrates love and romance while reflecting on the challenges of growing older.

Joined by a cast of celebrated icons including Tess Harper, Morgan Fairchild, John Rubenstein, Stu Pankin, and Mindy Sterling, the film is a true gem...and a must-see.

Directed by Don Scardino, OUR ALMOST COMPLETELY TRUE STORY (1 hour 29 minutes run time) is one of the featured screenings at this year's Sedona International Film Festival (February 19th-27th). The film will be presented at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 26th at the Sedona Performing Arts Center.

Sedona International Film Festival ~ https://sedonafilmfestival.com/ ~ 928-282-1177 ~ 2030 W. State Route 89A, Suite B-2, Sedona, AZ

Photo Credit: Long Story Short Pictures