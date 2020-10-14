BWW Review: Hale Centre Theatre Reopens Its Doors

THE 39 STEPS and DADDY LONG LEGS Run Simultaneously

Josh Hunt & Amanda Valenzuela in

THE 39 STEPS at Hale Centre Theatre.

With a few streaming exceptions, including some political fundraisers, it looks like Broadway will remain dark through May of 2021 thanks to the pandemic.

Among Valley of the Sun stages, Phoenix Theatre Company is mounting an outdoor tribute to Dionne Warwick and Desert Foothills Theater has invited the Von Trapp Family to perform in an open-air pavilion.

Meanwhile in Gilbert, Hale Centre Theatre quietly reopened its doors with a delayed re-production of its 2013 comedy hit THE 39 STEPS, now through November 21.

Gone are the kissing scenes, several front-row seats and all lobby furniture as the Hale follows strict health and safety guidelines.

"After meeting state benchmarks, we reopened on October 8 with 35 percent seating capacity (15% less than was mandated)," said Dave Dietlein, Hale founder & executive producer. He and his wife Corrin has been entertaining audiences here since 2003.

"Things aren't exactly the same" he continued, "but they are safer." Cast meet-and-greets were eliminated, but digital programs are a welcome addition.

Employees and patrons must wear masks while inside the building. Throughout rehearsals, double-cast actors remain masked until the week before opening. STEPS has two casts of five, and DADDY LONG LEGS two casts of two -- which makes it easier to maintain social distancing backstage and onstage.



"We deep clean before and after every performance," Dietlein said. "Even the props are disinfected." With a long history of cleanliness, the Hale Centre crew wipes down high-touch areas after every audience is seated.

The first two or more rows of each section are cordoned off. Seats are sold by group size, using every other row with no less than two seats or an aisle apart. Audiences are dismissed by section to avoid crowding.

The good news is, patrons have told the Dietleins that they feel safe and enjoy being back at the theater. As Ira Gershwin would say, "Who could ask for anything more?"



The bad news is, smaller audiences mean faster sellouts, so order online now.

Tickets that were purchased for performances cancelled from March 16 to August 15 of this year were automatically rolled over to a non-expiring gift card. Season ticket holders can apply any unused credit through June 2021.

