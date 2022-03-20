BWW Review: Arizona Broadway Theatre Presents FLASHDANCE

The problem with FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL is that it's not the movie. That can't be said of all adaptations from the screen to the stage; a good number have creatively and successfully made the shift ~ Hairspray, The Full Monty, and The Producers come to mind.

On the other hand, there are the lemons ~ 9 to 5, Saturday Night Fever, The Wedding Singer. In the case of Robert Cary and Robbie Roth's version of the Jennifer Beals hit, the story of Alex Owens, an 18-year-old welder by day and exotic dancer at Harry's Bar by night, gets lost in a tangle of subplots.

For example, there's Alex, a bundled mix of big dreams and self-doubt about becoming a professional dancer. Her budding romance with factory boss Nick Hurley. Nick's struggle with downsizing and releasing long-term loyal employees (It's Pittsburgh during hard times!). Alex's best friend and also-aspiring dancer Gloria, who spirals into drug dependency after being lured to perform in the sleazy Chameleon Club. Gloria's boyfriend and Harry's nephew Jimmy Kaminsky's unfulfilled ambition to make a career in comedy.

The sole link between film and stage ~ and between the characters ~ is embodied in the rallying cry from the popularized anthem of women's empowerment ~ Take your passion and make it happen. What a feeling, being's believin'! It's strong enough of a theme to drive audiences to the theatre.

Moreover, the draw and appeal of audience goers for FLASHDANCE in particular may lie more in the nostalgia it arouses for the trendy romance hits of the '80's ~ Dirty Dancing, Footloose, Grease ~ and the promise of sexational choreography and the pulsating rhythms of iconic songs like What A Feelin', Maniac, and Gloria.

Not to beat a dead horse, but the problem with the musical is that the core story of the film and its mood ~ dark, gritty, and steamy ~ are sacrificed on behalf of a juke box musical strung together by muscular dance numbers and popular songs. The parts ~ the subordinate story lines ~ ironically are greater than the whole.

This is all the more evident in Arizona Broadway Theatre's current production of FLASHDANCE where the casting of key characters and overall direction is problematic.

Directed and choreographed by Courtney Laine Self, the show is more flat than flash. Yes, more Flatdance! Heightened only by the electric performances of supporting cast members Blair Beasley as Kiki (she of the bold and powerhouse voice who drills deep to make Manhunt a show-stopper); Carly Caviglia (delivering a textured and poignant performance as Alex's friend Gloria); Samantha Ross (whose I Love Rock 'n Roll is kickass terrific), and Jake Goz (who brings a rich and sonorous tenor to his role as Jimmy Kaminsky and his realization of Where I Belong).

Liz Fallon is an excellent actress (just off a superb performance as Roxie in ABT's CHICAGO) but, as Alex, lacks the intensity, vocal range, and agility to make her role convincing. Zach Perrin plays Nick Hurley with style and smoothness, adequate to his role as her love interest. In their duet, Here and Now, the two really click in perfect harmony ~ a beautiful shining moment.

Carter Conaway 's costumes are period-correct; Jaron Hermanson's 's lighting design, appropriately dramatic; Jesse Worley's sound effects, solid save for some moments of reverb; and Douglas A. Clarke's staircase and crosswalk set, an echo of steel town hardness.

Act I ends with the famous routine where Alex, arched against a chair, is drenched in water ~ in this case, more a dash than a splash. That says it all for this show.

FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL runs through April 24th.

Arizona Broadway Theatre ~ 7701 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria, AZ ~ 623-776-8400 ~ https://azbroadway.org/

Poster credit to ABT