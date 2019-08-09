BWW Interview: D. Scott Withers, Phillip Fazio & Seth Tucker of PARADE at Arizona Regional Theatre

Broadwayworld contributor, Seth Tucker sits down to have an informal conversation with local artists, D. Scott Withers and Phillip Fazio to discuss "Parade" by Alfred Uhry and Jason Robert Brown now playing at Arizona Regional Theatre until August 18th (www.ArizonaRegionalTheatre.org). They also talk about their connection to one another and the show, as well as Arizona Equity Coalition. Seth Tucker is currently starring as Leo Frank, D. Scott Withers as Old Soldier/ Judge Roan, and Phillip Fazio is the director of "Parade," the musical based on the real life trial of Leo Frank in 1913 Georgia. A heartbreaking, but soaring production that hasn't been mounted in Arizona for over 13 years.



"Parade" performs Fri @ 730pm, Sat @ 230/730pm, Sun @ 230pm until August 18th at the 3rd Street Theatre (1202 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004)

More info at www.ArizonaRegionalTheatre.org

Filmed and edited by: Seth Tucker

Photo by: Jason M. Hammond





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Metro Stories