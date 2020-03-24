BWW Feature: Helping Keep The Spirit Alive - Giving Matters

Keeping the spirit of the theatre arts community alive and vibrant requires not only the innovative initiatives of regional artists (about which we've been reporting in earlier BroadwayWorld articles) but also the good and generous graces of individual and corporate philanthropy.

In this regard, nearly a hundred arts and cultural organizations are joining scores of other Arizona nonprofit organizations in ARIZONA GIVES DAY, this year's 24-hour online fundraiser on April 7th.

In addition to the fundraising campaign, the Arizona Grantmakers Forum and FirstBank have established an Emergency Relief Fund Arizona for nonprofits that have had to cancel critical fundraising events and revenue-generating programming. The Fund gives donors the option to increase donations as an add-on at check out or through direct donation at https://www.azgives.org/aznonprofits. All funds will be distributed equally among participating nonprofits.

According to a joint report of the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and the Arizona Grantmakers Forum, nearly 90% of respondents to their survey on the impacts of COVID-19 expect a total loss of approximately $30 million by the end of March. More than 83% reported decreased revenues from canceled events and 54% indicated a disruption of services to clients and communities.

Kristen Merrifield, the Alliance's CEO adds, "It's incredibly difficult to watch this happening and we're certainly much too early in the process to even try to determine an overall dollar impact, but we do know that organizations reporting revenue impact expect to lose an average of 31% of their revenue with reported ranges up to $10 million."

So, giving matters, and to that end, and for additional information about the Nonprofit Emergency Relief Fund, BroadwayWorld readers and supporters of theatre should link to https://www.azgives.org/.

Poster credit to AZ Gives





