BLK BOX PHX Presents Arizona Premier Of THE BURN

BLK BOX PHX opens its 2019-2020 season with the Arizona Premier of Philip Dawkins' The Burn, a play that tackles the issue of social media and how it impacts our conversations and our identities. The Burn cuts across all age groups, as well as workplace and social environments to address this very real issue affecting our culture and society.

When a high school production of Arthur Miller's classic play "The Crucible" forces students together, tensions escalate into acts of bullying-both online and in real life. The Burn explores what happens to a teacher and his students when a classroom conflict turns into an online witch- hunt. The Burn is about bullying and the demonization of the "Other", which is increasing in our society as well as around the world.

The Burn is written by Philip Dawkins, produced by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc. and directed by Elaine "E.E." Moe. Cast features Bethany Baca, Megan Holcomb, Mia Johnson, Mary Townsend and J.C. Lawler. *The play is recommended for ages 14+ due to strong, raw language and content.

Performances run from October 25th through November 10th and take place at the Judith Hardes Theatre at The Phoenix Theatre Company located at 1825 N. Central Avenue, Phx. 85004. Show times: Thursday & Friday evenings 8PM, Saturdays 2PM & 8PM and Sundays 2PM. Tickets prices range from $15 to $50, plus processing fee. Call 602-254-2151 or visit https://www.blkboxphx.com. Art card, student, veteran. senior and group discounts available. Purchase Season tickets now for $99, a savings of $40 and reserve your seats before shows go on sale to the general public!

BLK BOX PHX is a non-profit 501 (C)(3) arts organization.





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Metro Stories

More Hot Stories For You