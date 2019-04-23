BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Opens In Two Weeks At Gyder Theater

Step into the enchanted world of Broadway's modern classic, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, an international sensation that has played to over 35 million people worldwide in 13 countries. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage version includes all of the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice.

The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

Friday, May 3 at 7:00pmBUY TICKETSSaturday, May 4 at 7:00pm BUY TICKETS Sunday, May 5 at 2:30pm BUY TICKETSFriday, May 10 at 7:00pmBUY TICKETS Saturday, May 11 at 7:00pm BUY TICKETSSunday, May 12 at 2:30pm BUY TICKETS Friday, May 17 at 7:00pm BUY TICKETSSaturday, May 18 at 7:00pm BUY TICKETS Sunday, May 19 at 2:30pm BUY TICKETS

Tickets $18

Gyder Theater

For ADA seating please call the Box Office at (623)815-7930.

Group Discounts available.





