BASH FOR THE NASH Gala Announced April 2022

The Nash announces its inaugural BASH FOR THE NASH GALA, a sparkling evening of cocktails, live auction, music, and dinner at The Heard Museum, April 23, 2022. All proceeds from The BASH FOR THE NASH GALA will go to support The Nash's jazz education and performance programs.

The evening will feature the captivating sound of saxman Houston Person in an all-star quartet with Eric Gunnison on piano, Chuck Berghofer on bass and namesake Lewis Nash on drums; plus sensational Italian-born jazz vocalist Roberta Gambarini. The evening will include additional performances by students of The Nash's unique education programs, including Phoenix Jazz Girls Rising, and The Nash Legacy Ensembles, exemplifying the future generation of jazz musicians.

Houston Person is known for his long-time association with legendary vocalist Etta James, as well as collaborations with dozens of jazz luminaries and more than 75 albums as bandleader. Roberta Gambarini was introduced to jazz during her youth in Italy and moved to the United States, where she received a scholarship to The New England Conservatory of Music. She has a stellar career, forming musical associations with jazz giants including James Moody, Hank Jones, Jimmy Heath and Roy Hargrove.

Tickets to THE BASH FOR THE NASH GALA are $350 and may be reserved by calling 602-321-1459. More information is available at thenash.org/gala or email info@thenash.org