BALLET UNDER THE STARS To Return This September 29- October 2

Ballet Arizona welcomes back the 24-year tradition of free outdoor ballet performances for all community members from September 29 through October 2 at venues across the Valley, including a thrilling return to the city of Glendale. At Ballet Under the Stars guests can enjoy dance in a personal and unique outdoor setting complete with professional staging, lighting and costumes, complimented by the incredible Arizona fall weather.

This annual tradition brings together ballet fans and novices for a free professional ballet performance in communities around the Valley and is often someone's first introduction to the art of ballet. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and to sit back and enjoy a varied program, ranging from classical to contemporary.

"Ballet Under the Stars is an exceptional gathering and celebration of art for community members throughout Arizona," said Artistic Director Ib Andersen. "These performances allow all people to be immersed in the world of ballet and can often ignite the spark for a love of ballet. Our dancers work incredibly hard and it's always a joy to share these moments of beauty and dedication with our community and we are so thankful for the support of so many that make this event possible."