B3 Productions Presents EMPTY WORDS, An Adaptation Of Dostoevsky's Crime & Punishment

B3 Theater and Aside Theatre Company Present: Empty Words, an Adaptation of Crime & Punishment by Fyodor Dostoevsky DECEMBER 6-22, 2019

Everyone knows the story of Crime & Punishment, where Raskolnikov justifies murdering an old woman with an axe based on her cruelty, only to have her innocent sister walk in on the deed, and as a knee-jerk reaction, he slaughters her too. The story is of Raskolnikov's unbearable guilt as he slowly descends into madness. His one hope, that he may be an extraordinary man to whom laws do not apply, evaporates in front of him.

But what happens when "Raskolnikov the axe murderer" is no longer the most dangerous character in the story-and what might that mean for the audience, peering into the murder scene? Calling to mind the world of 1984 or Terry Gilliam's Brazil, Empty Words is a moonless-night retelling of surveillance, the nature of performance, and delusions of grandeur. Trigger warnings apply.

For more information, visit or call www.asidetheatre.com, (520) 261-0288.





