Audition for ALICE IN WONDERLAND JR. at Musical Theatre of Anthem

Musical Theatre of Anthem has announced auditions for Alice in Wonderland JR., Travel down the rabbit hole and join Alice, one of literature's most beloved heroines, in her madcap adventures. Featuring updated songs from Disney's thrilling animated motion picture, Disney's Alice in Wonderland JR. is a fast-paced take on the classic tale.



The ever-curious Alice's journey begins innocently enough as she chases the White Rabbit. Her adventures become increasingly more strange as she races the Dodo Bird, gets tied up with Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, raps with a bubble-blowing Caterpillar and beats the Queen of Hearts at her own game!

AUDITIONS: August 8-9, 2020:

11:00 a.m. - General Auditions

9:00 a.m. for workshop participants A-L

10:00 a.m. for workshop participants M-Z

Dance Call: August 9 @ 9 a.m. or 10:00 a.m.

Callbacks:(you will be notified after auditions if you need to attend) August 9 @ 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: MTA's theatre performance space at 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086

COST: $325 for ages 6-18; 10% Sibling discount; Scholarships available.

DETAILS: Please bring a musical theatre song (or any song they are comfortable with), 16-32 bars or one minute in length. Bring an accompaniment with CD or iPod to sing with. You may also sing acapella if needed. Have your registration materials completed prior to coming to the audition. For materials and additional information and to reserve your spot, visit MTA's website www.musicaltheatreofanthem.org.

AUDITION PREP WORKSHOPS

Audition Preparation Workshops will be held at MTA on Thursday, August 6th, from 4:30p.m.-6p.m. and 6p.m.-7:30p.m. and Friday, August 7th, from 4:30-6p.m. During these 90-minute sessions, participants will be instructed on cold reads, acting technique, characterization and more. Participants of the workshops will get to audition prior to the general audition time. Cost is just $35, and space is limited to just 18 participants per session. There is a 10% sibling discount. For more information and to reserve your spot, visit www.musicaltheatreofanthem.org.

PERFORMANCES: Performances take place SEPTEMBER 17-20, 2020:

Thu. 9/17: 7 p.m. | Fri. 9/18 : 7 p.m. | Sat. 9/19: 1 p.m., 4:00 p.m. & 7 p.m. | Sun. 9/20: 1 p.m. & 4 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

