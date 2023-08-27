As If Theatre Company to Present CRY IT OUT in October

The production runs October 12 through 29, 2023.

By: Aug. 27, 2023

As If Theatre Company has announced its sixth mainstage production, Cry It Out, written by Molly Smith Metzler (Shameless, Orange is the New Black, and Maid), and directed by Betsy Mugavero. Cry It Out holds both a microscope and a megaphone to the joys and perils that today's mothers face. This heart-warming comedy takes a sharp and honest look at the power of female friendship, the dilemma of going back to work after being home with a newborn, and the effect that economic and social class has on parenthood in America.

“It's an investigation of class, friendship, and resilience through the lens of working parenthood in America,” says director Mugavero. “This play is such a poignant look at both the absurdity and profundity that follows in the wake of a newborn for those first few weeks of delirious bliss and unimaginable terror. I can't wait for audiences to laugh and cry with us.”

Cry It Out will feature the talent of Taryn Pearce (Jessie), Gabriela Noble (Lina), Kira Dorrian (Adrienne), and Varun Kainth (Mitchell), with a creative team that includes Ken Michels (Set Design), Gwyn Skone (Lighting Design), William French (Sound Design), Ali Kidder-Mostrom (Costume Design), and Chandria Danelle (Property Design).

When: Oct. 12-29, 2023 – Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 5:00pm

Where: Kenmore Community Club, 7304 NE 175th St, Kenmore, WA 98028

Tickets: $25 and $20 (Seniors & Students) available at the link below.

About As If Theatre Company

Committed to bringing engaging, challenging, and entertaining theater to the community just north of Seattle, As If Theatre Company believes that theater is community and together, we can tell stories that inspire thought, engage conversations, and join all of us together to tell a bigger story. Passionate and dedicated, As If Theater Company's ultimate goal is to change a small piece of the world for the better.

About Director Betsy Mugavero

Betsy Mugavero is an actor and director newly based in Seattle. Most recently she directed Romeo and Juliet in the Utah Shakespeare Festival's 2023 season. As a performer, Betsy has acted on stages all over the country and abroad. Favorite credits include: 12 seasons at the Utah Shakespeare Festival; the Folger Theater, Idaho Shakespeare Festival, Great Lakes Theater, Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, among others. Betsy was previously the producing artistic director of Southwest Shakespeare Company in Arizona and has been a theater educator at various universities, schools and companies. 




