Arizona Theatre Company to Hold General Auditions For 26/27 Season
Productions include Proof, Little Shop of Horrors and more.
Arizona Theatre Company will hold general auditions for Equity and Non-Equity performers for the 2026/2027 Season. In person auditions for actors 18 years old and older will be held according to the following schedule:
Audition Schedule
Tempe/Phoenix
FRIDAY, April 17, 2 PM - 10:30PM
SATURDAY, April 18, 10:30AM - 7:00PM
Tempe Center for the Arts, Carter Lounge
700 W. Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe AZ 85281
Tucson
Saturday, April 25, 10:00AM - 6:30 PM
Temple of Music and Art, Rehearsal Hall
330 S. Scott Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701
Auditions will be attended by ATC Artistic Staff.
How to Audition
Auditions are by appointment only and can be scheduled through ATC's website. Headshots and resumes can also be submitted on the website and will not be accepted in person. Please do not email your information to ATC staff.
ATC is casting for PRINCIPAL and UNDERSTUDY roles for all shows.
Audition Requirements
If auditioning for LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS please prepare a short cut not longer than 1 minute and one 2-minute monologue. An accompanist will be provided. If auditioning for a play, please prepare two contrasting 2-minute monologues. The total audition should be less than 5 minutes.
For more details and to sign up for an audition slot, please visit: https://atc.org/auditions-submissions/2026-2027-season-auditions/
Callbacks
Callbacks for specific productions will be held at later dates throughout the season. They are by invitation only and determined by attending our general auditions.
Stage Management Submissions
Stage managers may send their resumes to productionjobs@atc.org
Arizona Theatre Company is a member of League of Resident Theatres and operates under all national union Collectively Bargained Agreements, and as such, in conjunction with Actors Equity Association, we are committed to diversity, parity, and inclusivity, and we engage in a policy of equal employment opportunity designed to promote a positive model of inclusion. We encourage performers of all ethnicities, gender identities, and ages, as well as performers with disabilities, to submit.
Proof
by David Auburn
Director TBA
Available Roles:
Robert, 50/60 years old
Catherine, 25 years old
Hal, 28 years old
Claire, 29 years old
Dates:
First Rehearsal: 9/1/26
Tucson Run: 9/27/26 - 10/17/26
Tempe/Phoenix Run: 10/4/26 - 11/8/26
Little Shop of Horrors
Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman
Music by Alan Menken
Director TBA
Available Roles:
Seymour, 25-35 years old, vocal range G4 - A2
Audrey, 25-35 years old, vocal range D5-G#3
Mr. Mushnik, 55-65 years old, vocal range F4-G2
Orin, 30-40 years old, vocal range G4-G2
The Plant (Audrey Two)
Voice of the Plant, 20-50 years old, G4-G2
Crystal, 20-35 years old, vocal range F5-Ab3
Ronnette, 20-35 years old, vocal range F5-Ab3
Chiffon, 20-35 years old, vocal range F5-Ab3
Dates:
First Rehearsal: 11/23/26
Tucson Run: 11/28/26 - 12/20/26
Tempe/Phoenix Run: 1/9/27 - 1/24/27
The Play That Goes Wrong
by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields
Directed by Dámaso Rodríguez
Available Roles:
NOTE: This is a co-production and will be pre-cast. We are looking for possible replacements.
Chris
Jonathan
Robert
Dennis
Sandra
Max
Annie
Trevor
Dates:
First Rehearsal: 1/23/27
Tucson Run: 1/31/27 - 2/20/27
Tempe/Phoenix Run: 2/27/27 - 3/14/27
The Gem of the Ocean
by August Wilson
Director TBA
Available Roles:
Eli, 50s-60s years old
Citizen Barlow, 20s-30s years old
Aunt Ester, 60s-80s years old
Black Mary, 30s-40s years old
Rutherford Selig, 40s-60s years old
Solly Two Kings, 60s-70s years old
Caesar, 40s-50s years old
Dates:
First Rehearsal: 2/16/27
Tucson Run: 3/14/27 - 4/3/27
Tempe/Phoenix Run: 4/10/27 - 4/25/27
Killing Kit – A Shakespeare Murder Mystery
by John Stephens
Directed by Matt August
Available Roles:
Will, mid 30's
Marlow/Servant, mid 30s
Burbage/Cecil/Poley, early-mid 40s
Condell/Constable/Essex/Frizer, late 30s-early 40s
Heminges/Sir Thomas Walsingham/Guard, early-mid 40s
Raleigh/Ned Alleyn/Guard/Skeres, mid-late 40s
Lady Walsingham/Helen of Troy/Hamnet (female), mid-late 20s
Queen Elizabeth, mid 40s-60s
Dates:
First Rehearsal: 3/30/27
Tucson Run: 4/25/27 - 5/15/27
Tempe/Phoenix Run: 5/22/27 - 6/6/27
Videos