Arizona Theatre Company to Hold General Auditions For 26/27 Season

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Arizona Theatre Company will hold general auditions for Equity and Non-Equity performers for the 2026/2027 Season. In person auditions for actors 18 years old and older will be held according to the following schedule:

Audition Schedule

Tempe/Phoenix

FRIDAY, April 17, 2 PM - 10:30PM

SATURDAY, April 18, 10:30AM - 7:00PM

Tempe Center for the Arts, Carter Lounge

700 W. Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe AZ 85281

Tucson

Saturday, April 25, 10:00AM - 6:30 PM

Temple of Music and Art, Rehearsal Hall

330 S. Scott Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701

Auditions will be attended by ATC Artistic Staff.

How to Audition

Auditions are by appointment only and can be scheduled through ATC's website. Headshots and resumes can also be submitted on the website and will not be accepted in person. Please do not email your information to ATC staff.

ATC is casting for PRINCIPAL and UNDERSTUDY roles for all shows.

Audition Requirements

If auditioning for LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS please prepare a short cut not longer than 1 minute and one 2-minute monologue. An accompanist will be provided. If auditioning for a play, please prepare two contrasting 2-minute monologues. The total audition should be less than 5 minutes.

For more details and to sign up for an audition slot, please visit: https://atc.org/auditions-submissions/2026-2027-season-auditions/

Callbacks

Callbacks for specific productions will be held at later dates throughout the season. They are by invitation only and determined by attending our general auditions.

Stage Management Submissions

Stage managers may send their resumes to productionjobs@atc.org

Arizona Theatre Company is a member of League of Resident Theatres and operates under all national union Collectively Bargained Agreements, and as such, in conjunction with Actors Equity Association, we are committed to diversity, parity, and inclusivity, and we engage in a policy of equal employment opportunity designed to promote a positive model of inclusion. We encourage performers of all ethnicities, gender identities, and ages, as well as performers with disabilities, to submit.

Proof

by David Auburn

Director TBA

Available Roles:

Robert, 50/60 years old

Catherine, 25 years old

Hal, 28 years old

Claire, 29 years old

Dates:

First Rehearsal: 9/1/26

Tucson Run: 9/27/26 - 10/17/26

Tempe/Phoenix Run: 10/4/26 - 11/8/26

Little Shop of Horrors

Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman

Music by Alan Menken

Director TBA

Available Roles:

Seymour, 25-35 years old, vocal range G4 - A2

Audrey, 25-35 years old, vocal range D5-G#3

Mr. Mushnik, 55-65 years old, vocal range F4-G2

Orin, 30-40 years old, vocal range G4-G2

The Plant (Audrey Two)

Voice of the Plant, 20-50 years old, G4-G2

Crystal, 20-35 years old, vocal range F5-Ab3

Ronnette, 20-35 years old, vocal range F5-Ab3

Chiffon, 20-35 years old, vocal range F5-Ab3

Dates:

First Rehearsal: 11/23/26

Tucson Run: 11/28/26 - 12/20/26

Tempe/Phoenix Run: 1/9/27 - 1/24/27

The Play That Goes Wrong

by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields

Directed by Dámaso Rodríguez

Available Roles:

NOTE: This is a co-production and will be pre-cast. We are looking for possible replacements.

Chris

Jonathan

Robert

Dennis

Sandra

Max

Annie

Trevor

Dates:

First Rehearsal: 1/23/27

Tucson Run: 1/31/27 - 2/20/27

Tempe/Phoenix Run: 2/27/27 - 3/14/27

The Gem of the Ocean

by August Wilson

Director TBA

Available Roles:

Eli, 50s-60s years old

Citizen Barlow, 20s-30s years old

Aunt Ester, 60s-80s years old

Black Mary, 30s-40s years old

Rutherford Selig, 40s-60s years old

Solly Two Kings, 60s-70s years old

Caesar, 40s-50s years old

Dates:

First Rehearsal: 2/16/27

Tucson Run: 3/14/27 - 4/3/27

Tempe/Phoenix Run: 4/10/27 - 4/25/27

Killing Kit – A Shakespeare Murder Mystery

by John Stephens

Directed by Matt August

Available Roles:

Will, mid 30's

Marlow/Servant, mid 30s

Burbage/Cecil/Poley, early-mid 40s

Condell/Constable/Essex/Frizer, late 30s-early 40s

Heminges/Sir Thomas Walsingham/Guard, early-mid 40s

Raleigh/Ned Alleyn/Guard/Skeres, mid-late 40s

Lady Walsingham/Helen of Troy/Hamnet (female), mid-late 20s

Queen Elizabeth, mid 40s-60s

Dates:

First Rehearsal: 3/30/27

Tucson Run: 4/25/27 - 5/15/27

Tempe/Phoenix Run: 5/22/27 - 6/6/27