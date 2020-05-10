Arizona Theatre Company Adds To Online Programming

Arizona Theatre Company (ATC) has lined up a series of online lessons, conversations and chats this week and next, many tying into the live reading of The White Chipby the Off-Broadway cast of Artistic Director Sean Daniels' journey to sobriety, in a benefit for ATC and The Voices Project, a grassroots recovery advocacy organization.

Among the special guests appearing on ATC's Digital Backstage was leading American playwright Lauren Gunderson (Silent Sky) who taught playwriting with Daniels in the Classroom.

Last week's ATC Digital Backstage Podcast, Hang and Focus featuring Sheryl Kaller, who directed The White Chip, actor and comedian Dan Bakkedahl (Tim Hughes onLife(CBS), Congressman Roger Furlong on Veep(HBO) and Steve Nugent Legit (FX); actor Hank Stratton (The Unit) is now available for additional viewing.

Community Panels, each with different guests discussing issues around addiction, sobriety and recovery, are scheduled at 4 p.m. on May 12, 13 (topic: Cast in Conversation), May 13 (topic: The Psychology of Recovery) and May 14 (topic: Recovery in College).

The live reading of The White Chip will be broadcast live at 5 p.m. (Pacific Time) / 8 p.m. (Eastern Time), Monday, May 11 simultaneously on Arizona Theatre Company's Facebook page(@ArizonaTheatreCompany) and YouTube channel. The performance is free, but viewers are welcome to donate what they can. The performance will then be available for four days afterwards through ATC's website and YouTube channel. All donations will be divided equally between the two organizations.

The Digital Backstage schedule includes:

• Classroom

• For ATCteens: Tuesday, May 12, 3 p.m. (Pacific Time, 6 p.m. Eastern Time): Conversation with a cast member from The White Chip.

• For ATC teens: Friday, May 15, 1:30 p.m. (Pacific Time, 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time: ATCteen Book Club: The White Chip with Sean Daniels

• Hang & Focus

• Sunday, May 10, (time to be announced): Hang & Focus Episode 8: Voices of Recovery

• The Black Box

• Live reading of The White Chip

The live reading will feature the original Off-Broadway cast of Joe Tapper, Genesis Oliver and Finnerty Steeves. Leon Rothenberg is the Sound Designer, Ido Levran is the Technical Director, Kristi Hess is the Stage Manager, and James Blaszko is the Associate Director.

The reading is dedicated to five-time Tony Award-winning recipient, playwright and librettist Terrence McNally (Ragtime, Kiss of the Spiderwoman, Love! Valour! Compassion!, Master Class). The Off-Broadway production was co-produced with Tony Award-winning producers Tom Kirdahy (Little Shop of Horrors, Hadestown) and Hunter Arnold (Little Shop of Horrors, Hadestown).

The White Chipis a dry comedy about drying out. Directed by Sheryl Kaller, The White Chip follows Steven (Joe Tapper) on a wild theatrical journey to recovery. Steps away from his dream job running one of the hottest theaters in the country, Steven quickly spirals out of control from his place on top of the world to rock bottom. From first sip to first love, critical hit to critical care, he carves an unusual path to sobriety.

For more information about the Arizona Theatre Company, visit www.arizonatheatre.org. For more information about The Voices Project, visit www.voicesriseup.org.





