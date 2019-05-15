Arizona Theatre Co Holds General Equity Session Auditions

Arizona Theatre Company is holding general season auditions for equity actors for the 2019/2020 Season in Phoenix from 12-4:30 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. on Monday, June 3 in the Kax black-box theatre at the Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe.

Entry to the theatre is through the Stage Door on the north side of the building on the southeast corner of 2nd Ave. and Van Buren. Auditions are limited to actors above the age of 18.

Appointments are required to audition. Please contact Anna Jennings at 520-884-8210 ext. 7508 or ajennings@arizonatheatre.org. Ms. Jennings will return voicemails within 24 hours.

Non-equity actors may attend the call but will only be seen if time is available. Additional auditions in Phoenix and Tucson will be scheduled later for equity and non-equity actors.

Actors must bring a recent headshot and current resume. Actors must prepare two contrasting monologues or one monologue and one song totaling no more than four minutes combined. A piano accompanist will be provided if sheet music is presented. A CD player will also be available with an auxiliary cord to play music from a device. Total length of the audition must not exceed four minutes.

If necessary, callbacks for specific productions will be held at later dates throughout the season.

Arizona Theatre Company is an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to non-traditional and multi-cultural casting. Artists of color are encouraged to audition.

In an effort to keep current files of Arizona actors, ATC requests that local actors unable to attend auditions send a hardcopy headshot and resume to Anna Jennings: Casting, ATC, P.O. Box 1631, Tucson, AZ 85702-1631.

In celebration of ATC's 53rd Anniversary Season, the following is the performance schedule and contract dates for the season:

For more information, visit www.arizonatheatre.org.





